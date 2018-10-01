What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2018

Halloween is on the horizon, and Netflix is getting ready by adding a host of new horror flicks to the streaming platform this October.

“The Shining” will be available starting Oct. 1. Later in the month, “Truth or Dare” with Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey, along with “The Haunting of Molly Hartley” and the Netflix original “The Haunting of Hill House” will be added. For non-horror fans, several stand-up comedy specials are joining the slate including Kevin Hart’s “Laugh at My Pain” and Adam Sandler’s “100% Fresh.”

A number of new show seasons are also premiering, including the second seasons of “Making a Murderer” and “Big Mouth,” as well as the third season of “Marvel’s Daredevil.” Netflix is also acquiring a host of other films such as “She’s Out of My League,” “The NeverEnding Story,” “V for Vendetta,” “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” and the “Blade” franchise.

See the full list of incoming titles below:

Oct. 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Netflix Original)

MeatEater: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Oct. 3

Truth or Dare

Oct. 4

Creeped Out (Netflix Original)

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra episode

Oct. 5

Big Mouth: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dancing Queen (Netflix Original)

Élite (Netflix Original)

Empire Games (Netflix Original)

Little Things: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Malevolent (Netflix Film)

Private Life (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters Save Halloween (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Rise of Phoenixes: Streaming every Friday (Netflix Original)

YG Future Strategy Office (Netflix Original)

Oct. 6

Little Things: Season 1

Oct. 8

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Netflix Original)

Available October 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix Original)

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

Oct. 12

Apostle (Netflix Film)

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Netflix Film)

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Netflix Original)

FightWorld – (Netflix Original)

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Netflix Original)

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original)

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original)

The Kindergarten Teacher (Netflix Film)

Oct. 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up (Netflix Original)

Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love (Netflix Original)

Ask the Doctor (Netflix Original)

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Netflix Original)

Distrito Salvaje (Netflix Original)

Gnome Alone (Netflix Film)

Haunted (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Netflix Film)

Larva Island (Netflix Original)

Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Night Comes for Us (Netflix Film)

Wanderlust (Netflix Original)

Oct. 21

Robozuna (Netflix Original)

Oct. 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh (Netflix Original)

Oct. 24

Bodyguard (Netflix Original)

Oct. 25

Great News: Season 2

Oct. 26

Been So Long (Netflix Film)

Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original)

Dovlatov (Netflix Film)

Jefe (Netflix Film)

Shirkers (Netflix Original)

Terrorism Close Calls (Netflix Original)

Oct. 27

Girl From Nowhere (Netflix Original)

Oct. 28

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Streaming every Sunday (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

Gun City (Netflix Film)