Rapper Kyle Vies for Stardom in Netflix’s ‘The After Party’ Trailer

Netflix is getting the party started.

In a new trailer for “The After Party,” real-life rapper Kyle, known for last summer’s hit song “iSpy,” vies for his big break with a record deal all before the sun rises.

The film, written and directed by Ian Edelman (“How To Make It in America”), follows Kyle’s character Owen as he accidentally becomes a viral sensation — but not for his beats.

After Wiz Khalifa (as himself) gives the aspiring artist advice and some low-grade weed, Owen has a bad reaction and begins to seize on-stage during a set. As is par for the course in the digital age, audience members take video of the incident and Owen becomes #Seezjahboy overnight.

The After Party” — which features cameos from rappers French Montana, Pusha-T, Jadakiss, and Desiigner — culminates with grand soiree that Owen and his buddy/manager Jeff (Harrison Holzer) try crashing to jumpstart his career as a rapper, rather than being known for a mishap.

DJ Khaled also appears to lighten the mood, telling Jeff, “Boy, you gotta chill man” when he jumps at the chance to meet the producer. The film also stars Shelley Hennig and Teyana Taylor.

“The After Party” premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

  • Netflix 'The After Party' Trailer With

    Rapper Kyle Vies for Stardom in Netflix's 'The After Party' Trailer

  • Elsie Fisher appears in I Think

    'Eighth Grade' Will Screen for Free on Wednesday Night

  Jennifer Lopez to Star in 'Hustlers' for Annapurna Pictures

    Jennifer Lopez to Star in 'Hustlers' for Annapurna Pictures

  • Supergirl movie

    'Supergirl' Movie in the Works

  • BCL Finance Group

    BCL Finance Group Teams With Tunnel on Film Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Margot RobbieVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Margot Robbie Teases First Look as Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

  • Spike Lee on How He Acquired

    Spike Lee Explains How He Acquired a Rare Prince Song for ‘BlacKkKlansman’

