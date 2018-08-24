Netflix Set to Name Tendo Nagenda, Top Disney Exec, To Oversee Film Production

Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said.

The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris to lucrative production deals. Netflix is now doubling down on its film offerings, building out a slate under Scott Stuber, the former vice chairman of worldwide production at Universal who helped oversee projects that included the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Nagenda first started at Disney in 2010, and was promoted to his most recent post in 2016. He has been responsible for such Disney titles such as “Queen of Katwe,” starring Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo. He also had a hand in the revival of live-action remakes of Disney classics like “Beauty and the Beast,” the second-highest grossing domestic film of 2017. He’s also been involved with Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” and Tim Burton’s “Dumbo,” expected to bow March 29, 2019.

Prior to Disney, Nagenda served as V.P. of production at Good Universe and worked in creative positions at both Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Warner Independent Pictures.

Netflix declined to comment.