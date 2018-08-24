Netflix Set to Name Tendo Nagenda, Top Disney Exec, To Oversee Film Production

By

Film Reporter

Ricardo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tendo Nagenda
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said.

The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris to lucrative production deals. Netflix is now doubling down on its film offerings, building out a slate under Scott Stuber, the former vice chairman of worldwide production at Universal who helped oversee projects that included the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Nagenda first started at Disney in 2010, and was promoted to his most recent post in 2016. He has been responsible for such Disney titles such as “Queen of Katwe,” starring Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo. He also had a hand in the revival of live-action remakes of Disney classics like “Beauty and the Beast,” the second-highest grossing domestic film of 2017. He’s also been involved with Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” and Tim Burton’s “Dumbo,” expected to bow March 29, 2019.

Prior to Disney, Nagenda served as V.P. of production at Good Universe and worked in creative positions at both Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Warner Independent Pictures.

Netflix declined to comment.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Tendo Nagenda

    Netflix Set to Name Tendo Nagenda, Top Disney Exec, To Oversee Film Production

    Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said. The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing […]

  • Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.

    'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Production on Temporary Hold

    Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said. The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing […]

  • Moviepass

    Struggling MoviePass Converts Annual Subscriptions to Monthly Plans

    Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said. The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' to Deal Deadly Blow to 'Happytime Murders'

    Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said. The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing […]

  • Emma WatsonVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Emma Watson Joins Greta Gerwig's Adaptation of 'Little Women' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said. The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing […]

  • AXL

    Global Road Looking to Sell Films After Lenders Take Control

    Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said. The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing […]

  • Joe Russo Anthony Russo

    Russo Brothers Close Deal to Direct PTSD Drama 'Cherry'

    Netflix is continuing to raid the Disney cupboard, and is close to stealing away top film executive Tendo Nagenda, exec. V.P. of production at Walt Disney Studios, sources said. The digital streaming giant in recent months has been bulking up its original content programming and dealt blows to Disney in the last year by signing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad