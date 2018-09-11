Netflix Buys Steven Soderbergh’s Drama ‘High Flying Bird’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Steven Soderbergh Panama Papers
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has bought global rights to Steven Soderbergh’s basketball drama “High Flying Bird,” starring Andre Holland, Zazie Beetz, and Melvin Gregg.

The streaming giant will release the film next year. It’s Soderbergh’s first collaboration with Netflix.

“We had several strong options for distributing ‘High Flying Bird,’ but to borrow the patois of the movie itself, this deal felt like a slam dunk and the perfect way for me to begin my relationship with Netflix as a director,” Soderbergh said.

Joseph Malloch is producing the film. Executive producers are Ken Meyer and Holland through his Harper Road Films.

The story is set during a pro basketball lockout and centers on a sports agent, played by Holland, who presents a rookie basketball client (Gregg) with an intriguing and controversial proposition. Beetz plays the associate of Holland’s character.

Tarell Alvin McCraney, who won an Academy Award for his “Moonlight” script, wrote the screenplay. Holland played the adult Kevin character in “Moonlight.”

Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan, Jeryl Prescott, Caleb McLaughlin, and Bill Duke also star. Soderbergh shot “High Flying Bird” in February and March in New York City.

Holland is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Del Shaw Moonves. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

