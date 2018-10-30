Original Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2018

Christmas is more than a month away, but Netflix is already adding a host of holiday flicks to its November lineup of original movies.

Starting Nov. 2, the streaming platform is adding almost ten original films to its fall slate, including “The Holiday Calendar,” a movie about a magic calendar that can predict the future, as well as the much anticipated follow-up to last year’s holiday hit “A Christmas Prince.” The sequel, “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” will pick up a year after Amber (Rose McIver) helped Richard (Ben Lamb) secure the crown, but this time Amber finds herself second-guessing her upcoming royal marriage.

Other original movies coming to the streaming service include the historical action film “Outlaw King” about Robert the Bruce, and Vanessa Hudgens’ new movie “The Princess Switch.” Fans of more serious films should also watch out for Alfonso Cuarón’s new movie “Roma,” which is set to release on Netflix sometime in December, but doesn’t have an exact date yet.

See the full list of new additions below:

Holiday Films

“The Holiday Calendar” (Nov. 2)

Related Tinashe, Kiersey Clemons Among Cast for Fox's Live Version of 'Rent' Netflix Sneak Peeks Scenes from Isabel Coixet’s 'Elisa & Marcela’

Kat Graham stars in this Christmas film about a struggling photographer who stumbles across a magical advent calendar that appears to predict the future. As Graham struggles to leave behind her job as a mall photographer, the calendar helps her pursue new avenues in her career while making sure she stops to find love along the way.

“The Christmas Chronicles” (Nov. 22)

Brother and sister pair Teddy (Judah Lewis) and Kate (Darby Camp) Pierce plan to spend their Christmas Eve capturing Santa (Kurt Russell) on camera in this new addition to Netflix’s holiday slate. However, after sneaking onto Santa’s sleigh and causing an accident, the Pierce siblings are forced to embark on a wild adventure to save Christmas.

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” (Nov. 30)

In this highly anticipated follow-up to “A Christmas Prince,” Rose McIver reprises her role as journalist-turned-princess Amber who must come to terms with her newfound royalty after helping her princely lover Richard (Ben Lamb) secure his crown. With her wedding on the horizon, Amber finds herself second-guessing her decision to marry Richard, as she grapples with the responsibility that comes with becoming a queen.

“The Princess Switch” (Nov. 16)

Vanessa Hudgens plays two characters in this upcoming holiday film about the Duchess of Montenaro who switches places with a commoner named Stacy from Chicago who looks exactly like her. With the help of a magical assistant from Santa, the duchess Margaret falls for Stacy’s co-worker while Stacy becomes enamored with the duchess’ princely fiancé.

Period Pieces

CREDIT: Netflix

“Outlaw King” (Nov. 9)

Chris Pine stars in this big-budget historical film about the famed king of Scots, Robert the Bruce. “Outlaw King” will follow Robert as he wages war against the English occupation of Scotland. Also starring in the film are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Billy Howle.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (Nov. 16)

This Western anthology film features six short stories set during the wild frontier days of the United States. Starring James Franco and Liam Neeson, each chapter follows a different character who, depending on the story, engages in carriage chases, shoot outs, or mining for gold.

Orson Welles Films

“They’ll Love me When I’m Dead” (Nov. 2)

Morgan Neville directs this American documentary about the making and filming of Orson Welles’ film “The Other Side of the Wind.” The film, which was hounded by a myriad of legal troubles, is Welles’ last, and after more than 40 years of trying to get it made, “The Other Side of the Wind” will finally see viewers after Netflix picked up the film in 2016.

“The Other Side of the Wind” (Nov. 2)

Orson Welles’ final film follows the life of a legendary Hollywood director, Jake Hannaford (John Huston), who is working to complete his own cinematic project. Led by editor Bob Murawski, the film’s team sifted through more than 100 hours of footage that Welles had shot before his death in 1985 to create this final film in the legendary filmmaker’s cinematic legacy.