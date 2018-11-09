‘Money Heist’ Star Pedro Alonso Signs With Buffalo 8 Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Fan-favorite actor Pedro Alonso, star of the Netflix Spanish-language phenomenon “Money Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”) is signing with Buffalo 8 Management for representation in North America.

At Buffalo 8, Alonso will be represented by manager-producer Steven Adams, one of the firm’s partners. Buffalo 8 will be seeking film and TV opportunities for Alonso throughout the Americas, the company announced in a statement Friday. It is also seeking co-productions with Latin America for Alonso to star in, it added.

Taking on the role of the professor’s brother in “Money Heist,” Alonso played one of the most morally complex of the gang members who assault the Madrid mint in Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix series, which the streaming giant confirmed in April is its most-watched non-English-language series ever. Netflix chief Reed Hastings suggested at European TV festival Series Mania that the viewership for “Money Heist,” originated by Alex Pina, Esther Martínez Lobato and Spanish free-to-air broadcaster Atresmedia, was comparable to Netflix’s biggest U.S. series. That puts it in the league of tens of millions of viewers worldwide.

Netflix revealed early this month in a teaser that Alonso will appear in Season 3 of the series.

Breaking through as a young priest in 2008’s “Padre Casares,” Alonso has watched his profile rise with the growing international reach of Spanish TV series. He played the director of the hotel in Beta Film-sold “Grand Hotel,” from Spain’s Bambu Productions. Aired from 2011, it was one of the first Spanish series to attracts large pay-TV audiences in Latin America, while selling worldwide.

Working with “Money Heist’s” Ursula Corbero in “The Embassy,” another Bambu production, Alonso also co-stars in “Diablo Guardian,” Amazon Prime Video’s first drama series in Latin America, which was released in May. But it is his role as the vain, swaggering psychopath in “Money Heist” that has made him a recognizable face of marquee value around the globe.

