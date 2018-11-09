Netflix Acquires Toronto Title ‘Mademoiselle de Joncquières’ (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix has acquired Emmanuel Mouret’s critically acclaimed French period drama “Mademoiselle de Joncquières,” which world-premiered at Toronto. The deal for most rights worldwide excludes France, Switzerland, Canada and the Benelux countries.

Represented in international markets by Indie Sales, “Mademoiselle de Joncquières” competed in Toronto’s Platform section. The 18th-century love-triangle drama is inspired by Didier Diderot’s classic work “Jacques the Fatalist and His Master,” and stars Cecile de France (“Hereafter,” “The Young Pope”), Edouard Baer and Alice Isaaz.

De France plays Madame de la Pommeraye, a young and reclusive widow who falls in love with the seductive libertine Marquis des Arcis (Baer) against her better judgment. Feeling betrayed by his fading love, she orchestrates an intricate plan for revenge involving the seemingly pious Mademoiselle de Joncquières. Variety’s review called it “a shrewdly choreographed roundelay of scheming, seduction and revenge in the spirit of ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses.'”

Frédéric Niedermeyer at Paris-based Moby Dick Films produced the movie. The film marks Mouret’s ninth feature and first historical drama. His previous credits include contemporary romantic comedies such as “Caprice,” “Shall We Kiss” and “The Art of Love.”

Netflix’s recent acquisitions also include the Nigerian comedy “Lionheart,” Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut, which world-premiered at Toronto.

Indie Sales’ current slate comprises Thor Klein’s “Adventures of a Mathematician,” with Esther Garrel and Philippe Tlokinski, and “Memory – The Origins Of Alien,” a documentary shot in 4K about the untold origin story behind Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic.

