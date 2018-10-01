You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix to Launch a Fourth European Office, in Madrid

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elite
CREDIT: Nino Muñoz/Netflix

Just days after CEO Reed Hastings announced plans to launch a fully staffed Paris bureau, Netflix said Monday that it would open a similar office in Madrid.

It will be the U.S. streaming giant’s fourth European outpost, after its already-established offices in Amsterdam and London and the one planned for Paris. The announcement Monday of the new bureau, which will bow sometime next year, came less than three months after Netflix unveiled plans to establish a 22,000-square-meter production hub outside Madrid dedicated mainly to Spanish-language projects.

“With the recent commitment to a production hub in Spain, and our level of investment in local originals ramping up significantly, we have decided to open a Madrid office next year to complement the activities of the hub and support our increasing business in the region,” said Erik Barmack, Netflix VP of international originals, who is in Madrid for the premiere of new Spanish original series “Elite,” which will be released globally on Friday..

The plan will see some of Netflix’s existing Amsterdam-based employees relocating to the Spanish capital. Hastings’ announcement of a Paris bureau last week was accompanied by the unveiling of seven new French series and movie projects as well as the news that the company had agreed to pay a 2% levy on annual revenues in France.

Related

The launch of an office in Spain will spark inevitable speculation that Netflix might be ready to cut a similar deal with film authorities in Spain, one of the few countries in Europe which obliges its TV operators not only to screen a majority of European programs but invest part of their income in local or other European movies and TV production.

Spain’s industry, like its French counterpart, has been clamoring for a level playing field with regard to investment obligations.

The decision to establish a production hub outside Madrid, which was announced in July, rolls off the phenomenal success of “Money Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”), created by Spain’s Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, which Netflix declared in its first-quarter results to be its most-watched non English-language series ever. The U.S streaming giant has since then struck an exclusive production deal with Pjna and Martínez Lobato’s Vancouver Media production house.

Also in July, Netflix struck a first-look deal on TV dramas from network Atresmedia, co-producers of “Money Heist,” taking in two of the broadcast network’s 2018 smash hits, “Fariña” and “La Catedral del Mar.”

Elite
CREDIT: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Sundance Selects Acquires U.S. Rights to

    Sundance Selects Acquires U.S. Rights to Henry Barrial's 'DriverX' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just days after CEO Reed Hastings announced plans to launch a fully staffed Paris bureau, Netflix said Monday that it would open a similar office in Madrid. It will be the U.S. streaming giant’s fourth European outpost, after its already-established offices in Amsterdam and London and the one planned for Paris. The announcement Monday of the […]

  • Sylvester Stallone, 'A Land Imagined' Honored

    Sylvester Stallone, 'A Land Imagined' Honored at El Gouna Film Festival

    Just days after CEO Reed Hastings announced plans to launch a fully staffed Paris bureau, Netflix said Monday that it would open a similar office in Madrid. It will be the U.S. streaming giant’s fourth European outpost, after its already-established offices in Amsterdam and London and the one planned for Paris. The announcement Monday of the […]

  • Sam Neill to Star in English-Language

    Sam Neill to Star in English-Language Version of Cannes Winner ‘RAMS’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just days after CEO Reed Hastings announced plans to launch a fully staffed Paris bureau, Netflix said Monday that it would open a similar office in Madrid. It will be the U.S. streaming giant’s fourth European outpost, after its already-established offices in Amsterdam and London and the one planned for Paris. The announcement Monday of the […]

  • The Upside Intouchables

    Studiocanal Acquires Library of 'The Intouchables' Producer

    Just days after CEO Reed Hastings announced plans to launch a fully staffed Paris bureau, Netflix said Monday that it would open a similar office in Madrid. It will be the U.S. streaming giant’s fourth European outpost, after its already-established offices in Amsterdam and London and the one planned for Paris. The announcement Monday of the […]

  • Charles Aznavour Walk of Fame Honor

    Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian Singer-Songwriter-Actor, Dies at 94

    Just days after CEO Reed Hastings announced plans to launch a fully staffed Paris bureau, Netflix said Monday that it would open a similar office in Madrid. It will be the U.S. streaming giant’s fourth European outpost, after its already-established offices in Amsterdam and London and the one planned for Paris. The announcement Monday of the […]

  • 22 July

    Inside Netflix's Theatrical Release Plans for Paul Greengrass Drama '22 July' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just days after CEO Reed Hastings announced plans to launch a fully staffed Paris bureau, Netflix said Monday that it would open a similar office in Madrid. It will be the U.S. streaming giant’s fourth European outpost, after its already-established offices in Amsterdam and London and the one planned for Paris. The announcement Monday of the […]

  • British Film Institute Ups Ben Roberts

    British Film Institute Ups Ben Roberts to Deputy Chief Executive

    Just days after CEO Reed Hastings announced plans to launch a fully staffed Paris bureau, Netflix said Monday that it would open a similar office in Madrid. It will be the U.S. streaming giant’s fourth European outpost, after its already-established offices in Amsterdam and London and the one planned for Paris. The announcement Monday of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad