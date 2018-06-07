Netflix Acquires Rights to ‘Last Summer’ With ‘Riverdale’ Star K.J. Apa (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa.

The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), Jacob McCarthy (“A.P. Bio”), Mario Revolori (“Sierra Burgess is a Loser”) and Gabrielle Anwar (“Burn Notice”).

“Madison” director Bill Bindley will helm from a script he co-wrote with Scott Bindley. Mike Karz, Bill Bindley and Wayne Rice will produce.

“I grew up on movies like ‘Fast Times’ and ‘Say Anything,’ and those films became iconic in large part because of their great casts,” Bill Bindley said. “We’re really lucky to have this incredible group of young actors sign on with us.”

The story follows a group of teens, who in the months before college, navigate relationships with family and friends over a Chicago summer before moving on to adulthood.

“We have had a wonderful experience working together on “Green Eggs and Ham” series and are thrilled to expand that relationship with our first Netflix feature film, “The Last Summer,” said Karz.

Netflix executive Matt Brodlie brought the project in to the studio and will oversee for Netflix. The film is currently in production and will be released on Netflix in 2019.