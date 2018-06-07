You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Acquires Rights to ‘Last Summer’ With ‘Riverdale’ Star K.J. Apa (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
KJ Apa attends The CW Network 2018 Upfront at The London NYC, in New YorkThe CW 2018 Upfront, New York, USA - 17 May 2018
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa.

The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), Jacob McCarthy (“A.P. Bio”), Mario Revolori (“Sierra Burgess is a Loser”) and Gabrielle Anwar (“Burn Notice”).

“Madison” director Bill Bindley will helm from a script he co-wrote with Scott Bindley. Mike Karz, Bill Bindley and Wayne Rice will produce.

“I grew up on movies like ‘Fast Times’ and ‘Say Anything,’ and those films became iconic in large part because of their great casts,” Bill Bindley said. “We’re really lucky to have this incredible group of young actors sign on with us.”

The story follows a group of teens, who in the months before college, navigate relationships with family and friends over a Chicago summer before moving on to adulthood.

“We have had a wonderful experience working together on “Green Eggs and Ham” series and are thrilled to expand that relationship with our first Netflix feature film, “The Last Summer,” said Karz.

Netflix executive Matt Brodlie brought the project in to the studio and will oversee for Netflix. The film is currently in production and will be released on Netflix in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Film

  • Mindy Kaling Kate Spade

    Mindy Kaling Remembers Kate Spade: 'Depression Can Affect Anybody' (VIDEO)

    Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa. The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), […]

  • Al Pacino, Quentin Tarantino

    Al Pacino Joins Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa. The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), […]

  • The Orchard Nabs Crime Drama 'El

    The Orchard Nabs Crime Drama 'El Angel' Out of Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa. The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), […]

  • Tika Sumpter Sonic the Hedgehog

    Tika Sumpter Lands Female Lead in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa. The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), […]

  • Sterling K. Brown and Sofia Boutella

    Film Review: 'Hotel Artemis'

    Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa. The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), […]

  • In the Heights

    Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' Sets Summer 2020 Release

    Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa. The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), […]

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Roars With $20.2 Million in International Box Office

    Netflix has acquired worldwide film rights to “The Last Summer,” an ensemble romantic comedy led by “Riverdale” star K.J. Apa. The Gulfstream Pictures Production’s film also features Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Halston Sage (“Paper Towns”), Sosie Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”), Gage Golightly (“Red Oaks”), Wolfgang Novogratz (“Grown-ish”), […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad