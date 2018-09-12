Netflix Buys Jennifer Aniston Comedy ‘Dumplin”

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,'” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories.

“Dumplin'” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya RushDove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj.

Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin Hahn, based on Julie Murphy’s novel.  Dolly Parton has recorded new versions of her songs with collaborators such as Sia and Miranda Lambert, in addition to six new original songs co-written by Parton and Linda Perry. Michael Costigan, Mohamed AlRafi, Hahn, and Trish Hofmann produced. Aniston and Danny Nozell executive produced.

The story centers on a confident teen girl — named Dumplin’ by her former beauty queen mom (Aniston) — taking a job at the local fast-food joint. She meets a former jock whom she likes and he seems to like her back, but when she begins to doubt herself, she sets out to take back her confidence by entering a beauty pageant and gaining respect for her mother.

Variety first reported in 2015 that Disney acquired the movie rights preemptively prior to publication of Murphy’s Texas-set novel with Costigan producing. Disney decided not to go ahead with the project.

Macdonald broke out as the star of the 2017 Sundance drama “PattiCake$.” Fletcher’s directing credits include “Hot Pursuit,” “The Guilt Trip,” “The Proposal,” and “27 Dresses.”

News of the Netflix deal was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Netflix Buys Jennifer Aniston Comedy 'Dumplin''

    Netflix Buys Jennifer Aniston Comedy 'Dumplin''

    Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,’” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories. “Dumplin’” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj. Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin […]

  • Location Scouts Help Productions Film in

    Location Scouts Add Realism by Helping to Film in High-Risk Areas

    Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,’” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories. “Dumplin’” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj. Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin […]

  • Black Panther Movie

    Delayed by Popular Demand: Academy’s Controversial New Oscar Category

    Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,’” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories. “Dumplin’” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj. Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin […]

  • Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias Join 'Uglydolls'

    Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias Join Animated Feature 'UglyDolls'

    Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,’” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories. “Dumplin’” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj. Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin […]

  • Rules Don't Apply

    Inside the Fight Over Warren Beatty's 'Rules Don't Apply' Fiasco (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,’” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories. “Dumplin’” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj. Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin […]

  • Iraq Picks 'The Journey' as Foreign-Language

    Iraq Picks Female Suicide Bomber Drama 'The Journey' as Its Oscar Candidate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,’” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories. “Dumplin’” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj. Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin […]

  • Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever

    Megan Fox to Appear in Korean War Movie ‘Jangsa-ri’

    Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,’” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories. “Dumplin’” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj. Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad