Netflix Buys Jennifer Aniston Comedy 'Dumplin''

Netflix has bought Jennifer Aniston’s comedy “Dumplin,'” and plans to release the film on the streaming platform later this year in the U.S. and select international territories.

“Dumplin'” will also be released in select U.S. theaters. Danielle Macdonald stars alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj.

Anne Fletcher directed from a script by Kristin Hahn, based on Julie Murphy’s novel. Dolly Parton has recorded new versions of her songs with collaborators such as Sia and Miranda Lambert, in addition to six new original songs co-written by Parton and Linda Perry. Michael Costigan, Mohamed AlRafi, Hahn, and Trish Hofmann produced. Aniston and Danny Nozell executive produced.

The story centers on a confident teen girl — named Dumplin’ by her former beauty queen mom (Aniston) — taking a job at the local fast-food joint. She meets a former jock whom she likes and he seems to like her back, but when she begins to doubt herself, she sets out to take back her confidence by entering a beauty pageant and gaining respect for her mother.

Variety first reported in 2015 that Disney acquired the movie rights preemptively prior to publication of Murphy’s Texas-set novel with Costigan producing. Disney decided not to go ahead with the project.

Macdonald broke out as the star of the 2017 Sundance drama “PattiCake$.” Fletcher’s directing credits include “Hot Pursuit,” “The Guilt Trip,” “The Proposal,” and “27 Dresses.”

News of the Netflix deal was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.