What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2019

The holidays might be over, but Netflix has a quick fix for the back-to-work blues. Sing along to your favorite Beatles songs in “Across the Universe” or laugh along with the Joker as he tries to thwart Batman in “The Dark Knight” when both arrive to the streaming platform next month.

A couple classics are set to arrive as well — meet a bloodthirsty bunny and a not-dead prince in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and revisit the strange events of “Pulp Fiction.” Among the list of Netflix originals coming is stand-up smorgasbord “Comedians of the World,” featuring Nicole Byer, Chris D’Elia, and Neal Brennan, along with the second season of “Friends From College” and the third season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. “The Incredibles 2” will wrap up the month of releases, dropping Jan. 30.

See the full list of titles below.

Jan. 1

Across the Universe

The Addams Family

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Babel

Black Hawk Down

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

City of God

Comedians of the world

The Dark Knight

Definitely, Maybe

The Departed

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

The Strangers

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Jan. 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Jan. 4

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

Jan. 9

Godzilla: The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 10

When Heroes Fly

Jan. 11

Friends From College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

Jan. 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Jan. 16

American Gangster

Jan. 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Jan. 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Girl

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

Trigger Warning Wth Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Jan. 21

Justice

Jan. 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jan. 25

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2

Jan. 27

Z Nation: Season 5

Jan. 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jan. 30

The Incredibles 2