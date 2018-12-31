What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2019

The holidays might be over, but Netflix has a quick fix for the back-to-work blues. Sing along to your favorite Beatles songs in “Across the Universe” or laugh along with the Joker as he tries to thwart Batman in “The Dark Knight” when both arrive to the streaming platform next month.
A couple classics are set to arrive as well — meet a bloodthirsty bunny and a not-dead prince in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and revisit the strange events of “Pulp Fiction.” Among the list of Netflix originals coming is stand-up smorgasbord “Comedians of the World,” featuring Nicole Byer, Chris D’Elia, and Neal Brennan, along with the second season of “Friends From College” and the third season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” starring Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. “The Incredibles 2” will wrap up the month of releases, dropping Jan. 30.
See the full list of titles below.
Jan. 1
Across the Universe
The Addams Family
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
Babel
Black Hawk Down
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
City of God
Comedians of the world
The Dark Knight
Definitely, Maybe
The Departed
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
The Strangers
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
Jan. 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Jan. 4
And Breathe Normally
Call My Agent!: Season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
Jan. 9
Godzilla: The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Jan. 10
When Heroes Fly
Jan. 11
Friends From College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
Solo
The Last Laugh
Jan. 15
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
Jan. 16
American Gangster
Jan. 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Jan. 18
Carmen Sandiego
Close
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Girl
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
Trigger Warning Wth Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
Jan. 21
Justice
Jan. 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jan. 25
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2
Jan. 27
Z Nation: Season 5
Jan. 29
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Jan. 30
The Incredibles 2