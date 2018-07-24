Netflix Buys Fantasia Festival Thriller ‘Cam’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is getting a head start on festival season by acquiring the thriller “Cam.”

The film, which premiered at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, stars Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Patch Darragh (“The First Purge”), Melora Walters (“Venom”), and Devin Druid (“13 Reasons Why”).

The horror movie is a technology-driven psychological thriller set in the world of webcam porn. It follows Alice (Brewer), an ambitious camgirl, who wakes up one day to discover she’s been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself. As this copy begins to push the boundaries of Alice’s internet identity, the control that Alice has over her life, and the men in it, vanishes. While she struggles to regain what she’s lost, she slowly finds herself drawn back to her show and to the mysterious person who has taken her place.

Daniel Goldhaber directed the pic, which will be co-financed by Blumhouse Productions, Gunpowder & Sky, and Divide/Conquer. Goldhaber also co-wrote the story with Isabelle Link-Levy and Isa Mazzei, who penned the script. Link-Levy, Adam Hendricks, John Lang, Greg Gilreath are producing.

Cam” was one of the big winners of the festival, taking home awards for best first feature and best screenplay.

