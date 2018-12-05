×
Netflix Signs First-Look Deal With Chris Columbus’ Production Company

Producer Chris Columbus seen at the Focus Features "The Young Messiah" Screening at Cinemark Playa Vista on in Los AngelesFocus Features "The Young Messiah" Screening, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Mar 2016
CREDIT: Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/S

Netflix has entered into a multi-year first look deal with Academy Award nominated filmmaker Chris Columbus and his 1492 Pictures partners, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe.

Columbus and 1492 most recently produced  “The Christmas Chronicles” starring Kurt Russell for the streaming behemoth.

“Chris has established himself as a diverse and versatile filmmaker with his work spanning generations, genres and audiences. Following the huge success of ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ I’m thrilled that we can continue the highly productive relationship we enjoy with him and his partners,” Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber said in a statement.

Columbus started 1492 Pictures with Barnathan and Radcliffe in 1994. “The Christmas Chronicles” is the 24th film they have produced together. The production company has been responsible for numerous franchises beginning with “Home Alone,” “Harry Potter,” “Night At The Museum,” and “Percy Jackson.” In 2011, they produced the blockbuster hit “The Help,” which generated four Oscar nominations and a win for best picture.

“Being able to create original content on a major motion picture scale is a rarity in Hollywood these days. But not at Netflix,” Columbus said in a statement. “They encourage original ideas and visionary filmmaking. And the icing on the cake? The executives at Netflix are great people who support some of the world’s greatest filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Alfonso Cuaron. I look forward to a long working relationship with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and our guiding light, Racheline Benveniste.”

