Netflix Cancels ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ AFI Fest Red Carpet Amid L.A. Fires

Erin Nyren

As the Woolsey fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties continues to rage, Netflix has canceled the red carpet portion of its AFI Fest screening of “The Ballad of the Buster Scruggs,” the Coen brothers’ latest film.

“Our hearts are with the victims and families of the Borderline shooting and of the California wildfires,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “In light of the tragedies this week, we will be cancelling tonight’s AFI Fest red carpet coverage for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage everyone to donate to the many organizations who are helping those impacted by the shooting and the fires.”

AFI Fest added that it supports Netflix in its decision.

Tim Blake Nelson stars as the eponymous sharpshooter in the Western anthology film. Liam Neeson, James Franco, Tom Waits, and Zoe Kazan also star.

Numerous Hollywood-ites have been directly impacted by the fires, which are ravaging the Malibu area where many stars and executives have homes. Smoke has also impacted air quality in the affected areas and further south into Los Angeles. As of early Sunday, the fire is just 10% contained, and renewed Santa Ana winds create uncertainty about whether it could grow further.

The cancellation isn’t the first as a result of the fires. Paramount also canceled its red carpet for the premiere of “Instant Family,” starring Mark Wahlberg, on Sunday.

“In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, we have cancelled tomorrow’s red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Instant Family,'” Paramount said in a statement. “We will move forward with the screening, as a number of foster youths and organizations working in the foster community will be in attendance. Food intended for the after party will be donated to The American Red Cross, which is providing aid to victims of the fires. Additionally, we will be screening the film at an evacuation center for victims of the fires — location to be confirmed.”

“During this incredibly difficult time, it is imperative that we band together as a community to assist those in peril. Our hearts go out to those impacted,” the statement finished.

  'Ballad of Buster Scruggs' AFI Fest

    Netflix Cancels 'Ballad of Buster Scruggs' AFI Fest Red Carpet Amid L.A. Fires

  Amy Adams and Jessica AlbaBaby2Baby Gala,

    Amy Adams on Her Teen Years: 'I Was in a Position Where I Might Become at Risk'

  Michael MooreCritics Choice Documentary Awards, Show,

    Critics' Choice Documentary Awards: Michael Moore Finishes His 2003 Oscar Speech

  VENOM

    'Venom' Dominates Worldwide Box Office With Huge $111 Million Opening in China

  The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) is confronted

    Box Office: 'Grinch' Sees Green With $66 Million, 'Overlord' Beats 'Spider's Web'

