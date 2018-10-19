Netflix, Bambu Roll on Gabriela Tagliavini’s ‘A pesar de todo’

Netflix has gone into production on its latest original movie in Spain, ‘A pesar de todo,’ staring Blanza Suárez, Macarena García, Amaia Salamanca and Belén Cuesta.

Directed by Argentine-born Gabriela Tagliavini the comedy returns Netflix to women character-driven narratives of other productions such as “Cable Girls,” and links it once more to one of the Spanish production houses which arguably has best explored a woman’s world, Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés’s Bambu Producciones.

The four actresses play sisters embroiled in a mystery case sparked by the last wish of their dead mother. Before dying, the mother (Marisa Paredes) makes a video for each of her daughters which contain a series of revelations about a family secret which will turn their world upside down and set them off on a common journey which will help them rediscover each other and themselves.

CREDIT: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

‘A pesar de todo’ initiated production on Thursday Oct 18, shooting on location in and around Madrid. Fernández-Valdés produces for Bambu Producciones.

The production reteams Bambu with Suarez, star of “The Cable Girls,” Netflix’s first original series in Spain. It also marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and Bambu, which announced in late September the new Netflix Spanish original series “Alta mar.” The U.S. streaming giant and Bambu are also partnering on “El crimen de Alcasser,’ a documentary series.

Tagliavini has carved out a career in Mexico and the U.S. plumbing the desires, frustrations, contradictions and occasional joys of women in such titles as 2003’s ‘Ladies Night” and 2011’s “Without Men” – starring Christian Slater and Eva Longoria. Last year her “How to Break Up With Your Douchebag” opened at number one at the Mexican box office.