Local Product Quotas for Netflix, Amazon to Become Law, EU Official Says (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
EU flagsEU flags outside the European Commission, Brussels, Belgium - 06 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Isopix/REX/Shutterstock

Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon.

Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand visibility and prominence of European product on streamers, are on track to be approved in December.

“We just need the final vote, but it’s a mere formality,” he told Variety at the Venice Film Festival.

Netflix, Amazon and other streamers will be required to fund TV series and films produced in Europe by commissioning content, acquiring it or paying into national film funds through a small surcharge added to their subscription fee, something which is already happening in Germany. Netflix tried unsuccessfully to fight the German surcharge in court.

Viola said that, starting in December, the EU’s 28 member states would have 20 months to apply these new norms and that countries “could choose to raise the quota from the 30% minimum to 40%.” EU nations can each choose whether the 30% includes sub-quotas on original productions in their countries and whether they want to follow the German model of adding a small surcharge on streamer subscription fees to support the national production fund.

Related

Viola noted that Netflix isn’t that far from having a 30% portion of European content on its platform already, but said that the new rules are clearly intended to force streamers to up their investments in Europe.

He added that, in October, the EU will publish figures showing the percentage of European works already present on the various streaming platforms. “It doesn’t have a legal value, but will help national regulators apply the rules,” he said.

Other European Union rules being developed are intended to force streamers and user-generated platforms like YouTube to pay increased copyright fees to film and TV directors and writers.

“It’s a paradox that, in the digital world, the platforms are getting the largest shares of the revenue stream and those who create the content and drive traffic get the smaller share,” he said. “There is what we call a value gap there which the Internet world has created. … Artists and creatives must be able to renegotiate their contracts.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Film

  • EU flagsEU flags outside the European

    Local Product Quotas for Netflix, Amazon to Become Law, EU Official Says (EXCLUSIVE)

    Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon. Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    Triumph for Alibaba as ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ Enjoys $77 Million China Opening

    Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon. Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand […]

  • 'Keep Going' Review: Mother Versus Son

    Venice Film Review: 'Keep Going'

    Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon. Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand […]

  • The Meg

    FOMO and Fear: Why Weekend Movie Previews Keep Getting Earlier

    Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon. Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand […]

  • 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Review

    Film Review: Melissa McCarthy in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

    Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon. Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand […]

  • John C. Reilly, Jacques Audiard. Actor

    'The Sisters Brothers' Impresses Audiences in Venice

    Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon. Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand […]

  • John C. Reilly (left) stars as

    Venice Film Review: 'The Sisters Brothers'

    Quotas obligating Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services operating in the European Union to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to local content are set to become enshrined in law soon. Roberto Viola, head of the European Commission department that regulates communications networks, content and technology, said the new rules, which will also demand […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad