Netflix Sets Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ for 70mm Release in Seven Cities

Netflix has set Alfonso Cuarón’s awards contender “Roma” for a 70 millimeter release in seven North American cities over the next month.

The 70mm presentation has already been showing in Toronto at the Bell TIFF Lightbox. It will also screen in Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

“’Roma’ is designed to be meaningful whether experienced at home or on the big screen but offering cinema lovers the opportunity to see it in theaters is incredibly important to me,” said Cuarón. “The 70mm print of ‘Roma’ shows unique details not available on any other version. Being shot in 65mm, these prints bring live detail and contrast only possible using a big format film. It is for sure the most organic way to experience ‘Roma.’”

FotoKem, the only remaining 70mm print lab worldwide, handled the transfer from digital to film, as well as the production of 70mm film prints.

“We’re excited to make this cinematic experience possible as another part of the release of this special film,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film group. “With our theatrical engagements in over 700 theaters worldwide and release on Netflix, ‘Roma’ is now available to millions of people all over the world.”

Netflix has put the film in more than 700 locations worldwide and began streaming the awards contender on Dec. 14. Its announcement Thursday of the 70mm showings is an indication that the company wants to keep showing that it’s giving “Roma” more than a cursory showing in theaters — even though it has defied Hollywood convention by not disclosing any theatrical grosses so far. The theatrical presentation of the black-and-white film began in the United States and Mexico on Nov. 21.

“Roma” highlights Yalitza Aparicio as a live-in housekeeper in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. It has been selected by Mexico as the country’s foreign-language submission for the 91st Academy Awards. The film, produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media, is also considered a strong contender for a best picture nomination.

The 70mm special presentations include:

· Los Angeles: The Egyptian – January 10-11

· San Francisco: The Castro – January 2-5; Alamo Drafthouse – January 12-14

· Chicago: The Music Box – January 9 – 13

· New York: Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn – January 11-17;

· Hartford, CT: Cinestudio – January 23 – 26

· Austin: Alamo Drafthouse Ritz – December 26 – January 1

· Toronto: Bell TIFF Lightbox – currently showing through December 20