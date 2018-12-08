×

Netflix Expanding Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ to 600 Locations

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Photo by Carlos Somonte
CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Somonte

Netflix will expand Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” to more than 100 theaters in the United States and will open the awards contender in more than 500 theaters internationally in over 40 countries.

Netflix will start streaming the awards contender on Dec. 14. Its announcement of the specifics of the expansion Friday indicates that the company wants to show that it’s giving “Roma” more than a cursory showing in theaters — even though it has defied Hollywood convention by not disclosing any theatrical grosses so far.

The theatrical presentation of the black-and-white film began in the United States and Mexico on Nov. 21. Netflix says “Roma” has sold out theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, London and Toronto.

The Mexico-set drama has created “passion and pride” and “Roma fever” from viewers in Mexico,” leading to an increasing number of theaters reaching out to exhibit the film. “Roma” will be in nearly 100 theaters throughout that country this weekend and screen in nearly 50 theaters in the U.S. and over 200 theaters internationally this weekend.

“Roma” premiered at the Venice Film Festival where it took home the Golden Lion for best film. It was named Best Picture of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle and received three Golden Globe Award nominations.

Related

“We love this film and our goal is to bring this cinematic experience to audiences everywhere, and our theatrical plan, combined with the reach of our service, has made ​’Roma’ ​an event film and cultural moment,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film group. “​’Roma’​ has played in festivals all over the world and we’re expanding our theatrical engagements, not only in major markets, but also in places like Honduras, South Africa, and Iceland. When the film premieres on December 14, we will be in 600 theaters worldwide.”

“Alfonso and everyone at Participant believe strongly in the theatrical experience,” said David Linde, CEO of producer Participant Media. “Choice and increased audience diversity around the world are also very important, and this incredible combination of the two worlds is something very exciting.”

“Roma” highlights Yalitza Aparicio as a live-in housekeeper in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. It has been selected by Mexico as the country’s foreign-language submission for the 91st Academy Awards. The film, produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media, is also considered a strong contender for a best picture nomination. In the past 20 years, foreign-language films “Life Is Beautiful,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Letters From Iwo Jima,” “Babel,” and “Amour” have all scored a best picture nod.

“Roma” is Cuaron’s follow-up to his 2013 hit “Gravity.” The sci-fi thriller, starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, grossed $723 million globally. Cuaron took home Oscars for directing and editing.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Bought

    Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Bought by Neon

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace,” a month after the movie premiered at DOC NYC. Neon said it’s planning an early 2019 theatrical release. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, was originally planned by Warner [...]

  • Wanda Sykes Ken Jeong Kristen Wiig

    Who Should Replace Kevin Hart as Oscars Host?

    Less than two days after announcing Kevin Hart as its Oscar host, the Academy is already on the look-out for a replacement, following widespread protests about Hart’s homophobic past tweets. Many are turning to “Saturday Night Live” actresses Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig as possible solutions, while others are looking to proven veterans like Ellen [...]

  • Directors Choice: Erik Matti on ‘Once

    Directors Choice: Erik Matti on ‘Once Upon A Time In America’

    At the Macao festival’s popular Director’s Choice strand, contemporary filmmakers are asked to choose one genre film that has had an impact on them. Three Asian filmmakers were asked to choose non-Asian films, while non-Asian filmmakers were asked to select Asian films. The Philippines’ Erik Matti chose Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon A Time In America.” [...]

  • Macau Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo

    Macau's Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo Exhibition

    Macau’s architectural heritage is showcased in a new photographic exhibition, Experience Macao Cinematic Style. It is timed to coincide with the opening today of the 3rd edition of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao. Organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the exhibition includes pictures taken by a 15-strong mix of professional photographers and [...]

  • IFFAM: Mattie Do, Annick Mahnert Continue

    IFFAM: Mattie Do, Annick Mahnert Continue Journey With ‘Long Walk’

    Laos director Mattie Do and Swiss producer Annick Mahnert are working together on “The Long Walk,” a project that was at the first edition of the IFFAM Project market in 2016 and is showing as a work in progress at the Macao Industry Hub. The pair previously teamed up on “Dearest Sister.” The film was [...]

  • Macao Festival Selector Mike Goodridge Talks

    Macao Festival Selector Mike Goodridge Talks Evolutionary Lineup

    This is the festival’s third year of existence, and Mike Goodridge’s second edition as artistic director. So things should be approaching a degree of maturity now. Goodridge calls it an evolution. What are the major programming lines of the 3rd edition of IFFAM? We are launching the New Chinese Cinema section. The idea is simple, [...]

  • IFFAM Alumnus Richie Mehta Takes ‘Delhi

    IFFAM Alumnus Richie Mehta Takes ‘Delhi Crime Story’ to Sundance

    “Delhi Crime Story,” a seven-part series by Indo-Canadian writer-director Richie Mehta (“Siddharth”) will have its world premiere at Sundance in early 2019. Mehta was at the 2nd International Film Festival and Awards, Macao (IFFAM), in 2017 with “The Price of Tea,” one of the three auteur projects at the IFFAM project market that year. Set [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad