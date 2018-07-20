Neon Buys ‘Apollo 11’ Moon Landing Documentary

Neon has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to Todd Douglas Miller’s documentary “Apollo 11.”

The deal was announced on Friday, the 49th anniversary of the 1969 landing of the Apollo 11 on the moon by mission commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.

The film features never-before-seen, large-format film footage. “Apollo 11” is executive produced by CNN Films, which will retain the U.S. television rights, and is produced by Miller’s Statement Pictures.

The feature is currently in post-production. Producers for Statement Pictures include Miller and Thomas Petersen. Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films are executive producers.

Miller produced the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Dinosaur 13,” which was also executive produced by CNN Films. That film told the story of the discovery of the largest Tyrannosaurus rex fossil ever found. “Dinosaur 13” had its world premiere at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

“Apollo 11” is the second film distribution collaboration between Neon and CNN Films in 2018. Earlier this year, the two companies teamed on distribution of the documentary “Three Identical Strangers,” a feature-length documentary about triplets separated at birth and then reunited as adults.

The deal for “Apollo 11” was negotiated by Josh Braun of Submarine; Stacey Wolf, VP of business affairs at CNN; and Evan Krauss of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP, along with Matt Burke and Ben Braun of Submarine.

Watch a teaser below.

Apollo 11 – Official Teaser from NEON on Vimeo.