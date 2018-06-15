You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ridley Scott CIA Movie ‘Neither Confirm Nor Deny’ Finds Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ridley Scott arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Dave Collard has been hired to script the CIA thriller “Neither Confirm Nor Deny,” set up with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films and New Sparta Films, Variety has learned.

The project originated last year when the producers acquired movie rights to the David H. Sharp book “The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation: Inside the Daring Mission to Recover a Nuclear-Armed Soviet Sub.”

The book details the aftermath of the Soviet nuclear submarine K-129 sinking in the Pacific Ocean in 1968 in 16,000 feet of water. Despite a massive secret search, the Soviets never found their missing submarine – but the Americans located it as the CIA hatched Azorian, the code name for a six-year operation to bring up the sub and its secrets, using a cover story involving ocean mining fronted by the reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes.

When their cover was blown by press coverage, the CIA’s response was “We can neither confirm nor deny.”

Scott Free and New Sparta also acquired the life rights for Sharp, who was the CIA Director for Recovery; Walter Lloyd, the CIA Chief of Commercial Operations Division; and Curtis Crooke of Global Marine Development. Producers are Scott and Kevin Walsh at Scott Free, New Sparta’s Christopher Simon, and Maggie Monteith at Dignity Film Finance. Sam Roston is overseeing the project for Scott Free.

Collard’s producer credits are the feature films “Out of Time” and “Annapolis.” He began his career writing on “Family Guy.” Collard is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and managed by Russell Hollander.

More Film

  • Ridley Scott arrives at the 75th

    Ridley Scott CIA Movie 'Neither Confirm Nor Deny' Finds Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dave Collard has been hired to script the CIA thriller “Neither Confirm Nor Deny,” set up with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films and New Sparta Films, Variety has learned. The project originated last year when the producers acquired movie rights to the David H. Sharp book “The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation: Inside the Daring Mission […]

  • Cinepolis Co-producing Manolo Caro’s ‘Perfect Strangers’

    Mexican Exhibition Giant Cinepolis Wades into Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dave Collard has been hired to script the CIA thriller “Neither Confirm Nor Deny,” set up with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films and New Sparta Films, Variety has learned. The project originated last year when the producers acquired movie rights to the David H. Sharp book “The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation: Inside the Daring Mission […]

  • Hotel Mumbai

    'Hotel Mumbai' Producers Strike Deal to Escape Weinstein Bankruptcy

    Dave Collard has been hired to script the CIA thriller “Neither Confirm Nor Deny,” set up with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films and New Sparta Films, Variety has learned. The project originated last year when the producers acquired movie rights to the David H. Sharp book “The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation: Inside the Daring Mission […]

  • CHILLING OUT – Frozone is back

    'Incredibles 2' Soaring for Record $170 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

    Dave Collard has been hired to script the CIA thriller “Neither Confirm Nor Deny,” set up with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films and New Sparta Films, Variety has learned. The project originated last year when the producers acquired movie rights to the David H. Sharp book “The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation: Inside the Daring Mission […]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Fox Board Meeting to Consider Comcast Bid

    Dave Collard has been hired to script the CIA thriller “Neither Confirm Nor Deny,” set up with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films and New Sparta Films, Variety has learned. The project originated last year when the producers acquired movie rights to the David H. Sharp book “The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation: Inside the Daring Mission […]

  • Columbia Records Names Kerry Hickey VP,

    Columbia Records Names Kerry Hickey VP of Film and Television Licensing

    Dave Collard has been hired to script the CIA thriller “Neither Confirm Nor Deny,” set up with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films and New Sparta Films, Variety has learned. The project originated last year when the producers acquired movie rights to the David H. Sharp book “The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation: Inside the Daring Mission […]

  • Claire (BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD) and Owen

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Stomps to $34.4 Million Opening Day in China

    Dave Collard has been hired to script the CIA thriller “Neither Confirm Nor Deny,” set up with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Films and New Sparta Films, Variety has learned. The project originated last year when the producers acquired movie rights to the David H. Sharp book “The CIA’s Greatest Covert Operation: Inside the Daring Mission […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad