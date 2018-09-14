Bond 25: Neal Purvis and Robert Wade Return to Write New Script

Justin Kroll

Neal Purvis Robert Wade
CREDIT: Stewart Wilson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As MGM and Eon Productions continue their search for Danny Boyle’s replacement as director of the 25th Bond movie, the studios have tapped Neal Purvis and Robert Wade to return to the series and pen a new script for the next installment.

The duo has been on the Daniel Craig James Bond pics since he was first introduced in “Casino Royale,” and had penned an approved treatment for Bond 25 prior to Boyle coming aboard. With Boyle’s script being tossed, the two will now turn that treatment into a script, even as producers meet with directing candidates to replace Boyle.

Sources had previously told Variety that this option was very much being considered, given the trust that Purvis and Wade have garnered with all parties involved, including Craig. Insiders also add that even after the writing duo turns in a draft, there is a strong likelihood that whoever is brought on to direct will also give it a polish, seeing that Eon and MGM are looking for individuals with writing-directing backgrounds to take over the helming reins.

Variety first reported that meetings were already underway with directing candidates that included S.J. Clarkson, Yann Demange, and “American Animals” helmer Bart Layton.

As previously reported, MGM and Eon are on the clock to make the decision on who will replace Boyle if they want to keep the current production schedule on track. It was announced that Boyle was leaving the project over creative differences on Aug. 21.

The Purvis and Wade news was first reported by the Daily Mail.

  • Rachel Weisz

    Rachel Weisz Selected for Gotham Awards Actress Tribute

  • Haim Saban

    Saban Capital Buys Panavision, Sim Video for $622 Million

  • Winter Flies Czech Movie

    Oscars: Multiple European Entries Target Foreign Language Nomination

  • El bosque olvidado

    Mexico’s Pixelatl Festival Dishes Awards, Honors Pixar’s Lee Unkrich

  • Netflix Looks to Partnerships for Growth;

    Netflix Looks to Partnerships for Growth; 'No Plans' for Live Sport

  • Kristen Stewart Calls 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

    Kristen Stewart Teases 'Woke' 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

