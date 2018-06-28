Cineplex’s Ellis Jacob Named Chairman of National Association of Theatre Owners

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ellis Jacob
CREDIT: Courtesy of the National Association of Theatre Owners

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has named Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, as chairman.

NATO made the announcement on Thursday. Its executive board also filled the vice chairman slot with Rolando B. Rodriguez, the chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres.

Jacob had been named as vice chairman in October and had been serving as acting chairman following Regal CEO Amy Miles’ retirement from the industry in March. The board voted to make Jacob chairman for the remainder of the two-year term.

NATO represents the owners of more than 33,000 movie screens domestically and more than 32,000 additional screens in 92 countries worldwide.

NATO is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a second office in North Hollywood, Calif. It works to influence federal policy-making and collaborates with movie distributors in areas such as new technologies, legislation, marketing, and First Amendment issues.

NATO also operates CinemaCon — the official convention of theater owners, which takes place every spring in Las Vegas.

The exhibition industry is enjoying an 8% surge at the domestic box office this year, hitting nearly $6 billion through the first six months of the year, according to ComScore. The top three films of the year are all from Disney —  “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” and “Incredibles 2.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Ellis Jacob

    Cineplex's Ellis Jacob Named Chairman of National Association of Theatre Owners

    The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has named Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, as chairman. NATO made the announcement on Thursday. Its executive board also filled the vice chairman slot with Rolando B. Rodriguez, the chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres. Jacob had been named as vice chairman in October and […]

  • 'Postcards From London' Review

    Film Review: 'Postcards From London'

    The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has named Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, as chairman. NATO made the announcement on Thursday. Its executive board also filled the vice chairman slot with Rolando B. Rodriguez, the chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres. Jacob had been named as vice chairman in October and […]

  • Legendary Logo

    Legendary Entertainment Closes $1 Billion Credit Facility

    The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has named Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, as chairman. NATO made the announcement on Thursday. Its executive board also filled the vice chairman slot with Rolando B. Rodriguez, the chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres. Jacob had been named as vice chairman in October and […]

  • Indiana Jones

    'Indiana Jones 5' Will Miss 2020 Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

    The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has named Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, as chairman. NATO made the announcement on Thursday. Its executive board also filled the vice chairman slot with Rolando B. Rodriguez, the chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres. Jacob had been named as vice chairman in October and […]

  • 'Black Water' Review

    Film Review: 'Black Water'

    The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has named Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, as chairman. NATO made the announcement on Thursday. Its executive board also filled the vice chairman slot with Rolando B. Rodriguez, the chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres. Jacob had been named as vice chairman in October and […]

  • Harlan Ellison Dead

    Harlan Ellison, Provocative Sci-Fi Writer of 'Star Trek,' 'A Boy and His Dog,' Dies at 84

    The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has named Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, as chairman. NATO made the announcement on Thursday. Its executive board also filled the vice chairman slot with Rolando B. Rodriguez, the chairman, president, and CEO of Marcus Theatres. Jacob had been named as vice chairman in October and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad