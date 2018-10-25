You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Natalie Portman Is a Pop Icon in ‘Vox Lux’ Trailer (Watch)

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

Natalie Portman is fierce and vulnerable in the new trailer for “Vox Lux,” in which she plays Celeste, a 21st Century pop mega-star grappling with a tragic past.

Written and directed by Brady Corbet, the film examines the toll fame takes on a life lived under the spotlight, seeking to unpack the cult of celebrity in modern America. Featuring original songs by Sia and a score by Scott Walker, Portman struts her stuff as a sold-out-stadium performer alongside Jude Law and Stacy Martin, who play the star’s talent manager and songwriting sister respectively, the force and fuel behind Celeste’s rise to fame.

Spanning from 1999 to 2017, the film chronicles Celeste’s rocket to stardom and ultimate American-icon-status after singing a song at a memorial service as a teenager awakens her desire to perform. The title “Vox Lux” comes from the pop star’s comeback album, which she goes on tour to promote after a controversial incident nearly derails her career. As Celeste struggles to regain her footing in the public eye, she must also navigate motherhood and stave off the madness that threatens to follow monolithic fame.

Production and distribution company Neon will release “Vox Lux” in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 7, with its wide theatrical release coming Dec. 14. Watch the trailer above.

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Film

  • Vox Lux Trailer

    Natalie Portman Is a Pop Icon in 'Vox Lux' Trailer (Watch)

    Natalie Portman is fierce and vulnerable in the new trailer for “Vox Lux,” in which she plays Celeste, a 21st Century pop mega-star grappling with a tragic past. Written and directed by Brady Corbet, the film examines the toll fame takes on a life lived under the spotlight, seeking to unpack the cult of celebrity in […]

  • Federico Veiroj on ‘Belmonte,’ Art, Montevideo,

    Federico Veiroj on ‘Belmonte,’ Art, Montevideo, Emotional Storytelling

    Natalie Portman is fierce and vulnerable in the new trailer for “Vox Lux,” in which she plays Celeste, a 21st Century pop mega-star grappling with a tragic past. Written and directed by Brady Corbet, the film examines the toll fame takes on a life lived under the spotlight, seeking to unpack the cult of celebrity in […]

  • _D5A5692.NEF

    'Bohemian Rhapsody': How a Makeup Team Transformed Rami Malek Into Freddie Mercury

    Natalie Portman is fierce and vulnerable in the new trailer for “Vox Lux,” in which she plays Celeste, a 21st Century pop mega-star grappling with a tragic past. Written and directed by Brady Corbet, the film examines the toll fame takes on a life lived under the spotlight, seeking to unpack the cult of celebrity in […]

  • Idris Elba Tilda Swinton

    Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton Join George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'

    Natalie Portman is fierce and vulnerable in the new trailer for “Vox Lux,” in which she plays Celeste, a 21st Century pop mega-star grappling with a tragic past. Written and directed by Brady Corbet, the film examines the toll fame takes on a life lived under the spotlight, seeking to unpack the cult of celebrity in […]

  • Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Natalie Portman is fierce and vulnerable in the new trailer for “Vox Lux,” in which she plays Celeste, a 21st Century pop mega-star grappling with a tragic past. Written and directed by Brady Corbet, the film examines the toll fame takes on a life lived under the spotlight, seeking to unpack the cult of celebrity in […]

  • 'Only You' Review: Laia Costa and

    Film Review: 'Only You'

    Natalie Portman is fierce and vulnerable in the new trailer for “Vox Lux,” in which she plays Celeste, a 21st Century pop mega-star grappling with a tragic past. Written and directed by Brady Corbet, the film examines the toll fame takes on a life lived under the spotlight, seeking to unpack the cult of celebrity in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad