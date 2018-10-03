Natalie Portman’s ‘Vox Lux’ to Open Austin Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalie Portman’s “Vox Lux” has been selected as the opening night film of the Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference on Oct. 25.

The drama, directed by Brady Corbett from his own script, had its world premiere at the 75th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4 and will be released on Dec. 7 by Neon. The story centers on Portman’s character being catapulted to stardom as a teenager after surviving a tragedy in 1999, followed by her dealing with a teenage daughter of her own and struggling to navigate a career fraught with scandals and another act of terrifying violence.

The film also stars Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, and Jude Law. Corbet will be in attendance to present the film and will also take part in a conversation as part of AFF’s Writers Conference.

Others expected to attend are Frankie Muniz for the premiere of thriller “The Black String,” Adrian Grenier and Zane Holtz representing “Beyond the Night,” George Hardy for the premiere of “Texas Cotton,” and Janel Parrish, representing boxing drama “Tiger.”

The festival, now in its 25th year, will also be hosting a team of Icelandic strongmen to present the documentary “Fullsterkur,” chronicling the history and phenomenon of Iceland strength. Previously announced attendees include Larry Wilmore, Tony Gilroy, Robert Rodriguez, Jason Reitman, Peter Hedges, and Roger Corman.