You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen to Natalie Portman Sing Sia’s ‘Wrapped Up’ in Latest ‘Vox Lux’ Trailer

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Tonight, we’re gonna bring it back to where it all began,” Natalie Portman says at the beginning of the latest trailer for Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux.”

The trailer abruptly cuts to a young girl — introduced as Celeste Montgomery, a young version of Portman’s character — singing at a vigil held for a slain student.

After a few shots of Celeste dancing and receiving a brain scan, the song is taken up by the present-day version of her, on stage and singing to thousands of people in a glitzy, feathered costume.

“I keep feeling like big moments get stolen away from me,” a tearful Portman says as the trailer gives flashes of her life as her career is on the rise.

“You know, sometimes you just get kicked while you’re down,” she continues.

The film follows Celeste, who becomes a pop star after she and her sister survive a tragic accident as teenagers and compose a song, which catapults them to fame. The first half of the movie tracks their trajectory, with Celeste becoming the on-stage sensation, while her sister Eleanor takes creative responsibilities. In the second half, set in 2017, 31-year-old Celeste now has a daughter and must navigate her life as her career becomes rife with scandals and another act of violence sends her reeling.

The song, “Wrapped Up,” was written by Sia for the film and performed by Portman.

Vox Lux,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, also stars Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin and Jennifer Ehle.

It hits theaters Dec. 7. Watch the full trailer above.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Game Awards to Feature Ten Game

    Game Awards to Feature 10 Game Reveals, Conductor Lorne Balfe

    “Tonight, we’re gonna bring it back to where it all began,” Natalie Portman says at the beginning of the latest trailer for Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” The trailer abruptly cuts to a young girl — introduced as Celeste Montgomery, a young version of Portman’s character — singing at a vigil held for a slain student. […]

  • Natalie Portman Sings in Latest 'Vox

    Listen to Natalie Portman Sing Sia's 'Wrapped Up' in Latest 'Vox Lux' Trailer

    “Tonight, we’re gonna bring it back to where it all began,” Natalie Portman says at the beginning of the latest trailer for Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” The trailer abruptly cuts to a young girl — introduced as Celeste Montgomery, a young version of Portman’s character — singing at a vigil held for a slain student. […]

  • Toby Emmerich Warner Bros

    Toby Emmerich to Receive Producers Guild's Milestone Award

    “Tonight, we’re gonna bring it back to where it all began,” Natalie Portman says at the beginning of the latest trailer for Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” The trailer abruptly cuts to a young girl — introduced as Celeste Montgomery, a young version of Portman’s character — singing at a vigil held for a slain student. […]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Peter Segal behind

    Billion-Dollar Director Peter Segal Keeps the Laughs Coming With 'Second Act'

    “Tonight, we’re gonna bring it back to where it all began,” Natalie Portman says at the beginning of the latest trailer for Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” The trailer abruptly cuts to a young girl — introduced as Celeste Montgomery, a young version of Portman’s character — singing at a vigil held for a slain student. […]

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Film Review: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

    “Tonight, we’re gonna bring it back to where it all began,” Natalie Portman says at the beginning of the latest trailer for Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” The trailer abruptly cuts to a young girl — introduced as Celeste Montgomery, a young version of Portman’s character — singing at a vigil held for a slain student. […]

  • Samuel Hadida 'Resident Evil: The Final

    French Film Industry Pays Tribute to Samuel Hadida

    “Tonight, we’re gonna bring it back to where it all began,” Natalie Portman says at the beginning of the latest trailer for Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” The trailer abruptly cuts to a young girl — introduced as Celeste Montgomery, a young version of Portman’s character — singing at a vigil held for a slain student. […]

  • Roma

    Netflix, Cannes Film Festival Still at Odds Over Theatrical Release Rules

    “Tonight, we’re gonna bring it back to where it all began,” Natalie Portman says at the beginning of the latest trailer for Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux.” The trailer abruptly cuts to a young girl — introduced as Celeste Montgomery, a young version of Portman’s character — singing at a vigil held for a slain student. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad