Ellen Burstyn Joins Natalie Portman in Noah Hawley’s Astronaut Drama

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Ellen Burstyn
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ellen Burstyn has joined Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm in Noah Hawley’s new film from Fox Searchlight.

Burstyn will play Portman’s character’s grandmother.

Dan Stevens is also on board to star in the film, which used to titled “Pale Blue Dot.”

“Fargo” and “Legion” creator Noah Hawley is directing from a script by Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi. Reese Witherspoon, who was attached to star at one point, will produce with Bruna Papandrea.

The still-untitled film follows a female astronaut who, after coming back home from a mission in space, starts to unravel when confronted by her seemingly-perfect life. The film explores the theory that astronauts who spend long periods of time in space lose their sense of reality when they return home.

Hamm will play Portman’s fellow astronaut who she aggressively pursues after returning to Earth.

With “Legion” wrapped and Hawley’s other FX series, “Fargo,” not shooting until next year, production on the movie is expected to start in the spring.

Burstyn was last seen in the Sundance drama “The Tale,” which recently premiered on HBO. The veteran actress appeared in such pics as “The Exorcist” and more recently in “House of Cards.” She is repped by ICM Partners and MGMT.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

    Ellen Burstyn Joins Natalie Portman in Noah Hawley's Astronaut Drama

    Three Top 42West Publicists Depart to Start Own Company

    Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Adds James Marsden (EXCLUSIVE)

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Hits $39.3 Million Internationally

    Ken Burns Looks Back on Student Film 'Working in Rural New England'

    How 'Ocean's 8's' Costume Designer Crafted Unique Looks for Each Character

    'Maleficent 2' Adds Judith Shekoni of 'Heroes Reborn' and 'Ice' (EXCLUSIVE)

