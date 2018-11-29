×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Muhammad Ali, George Foreman Documentary ‘When We Were Kings’ Getting Musical Treatment

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
when we were kings film still Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1637538a)When We Were Kings, Mobutu Sese Seko, Muhammad AliFilm and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The legendary “rumble in the jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa brings to mind images of two bloodied fighters pushing themselves beyond the limits of endurance. However, the boxing match does not exactly scream musical.

That’s not stopping one producer, David Sonenberg, from trying to put the swing into the sweet science. He is planning to make a musical version of his Academy Award-winning film “When We Were Kings,” a 1996 documentary that captured the ringside drama. The book for the musical will be adapted from the film and written by Shelley Marcus, and the songs will be fR&B classics from the 1974 Zaire music festival. The soundtrack will also include “Rumble In The Jungle”, which was written by The Fugees for the film. A workshop is scheduled for the spring of 2019 with plans for a full stage musical production the following year.

“Muhammad Ali was called ‘The Greatest of All Time’ for good reason,” Sonenberg said in a statement. “Ali remains an undeniable cultural icon. Not only was he an extraordinarily gifted athlete, poet, spiritual and political leader, but he was certainly one of the most charming, disarming, controversial and electrifying personalities of all time.”

The fight in Zaire is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history. Ali was believed to be outmatched by the more physically intimidating Foreman, but he was able to pull of an eighth-round knockout thanks to his “rope-a-dope” approach to wearing down his opponent.

In addition to Ali and Foreman, the musical will also feature cultural and political figures such as Don King, Stokely Carmichael, Norman Mailer, George Plimpton, Howard Cosell, and President Mobutu, and will also have actors portraying musicians such as James Brown, B.B. King, and The Pointer Sister. The Zaire music festival took place directly before the Foreman and Ali fight.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Trailer for Dance-Based Romantic Drama 'The

    Exclusive: Trailer for Dance-Based Romantic Drama 'The Beast in the Jungle'

    The legendary “rumble in the jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa brings to mind images of two bloodied fighters pushing themselves beyond the limits of endurance. However, the boxing match does not exactly scream musical. That’s not stopping one producer, David Sonenberg, from trying to put the swing into the sweet […]

  • Kenya Barris Selected by Producers Guild

    Kenya Barris to Receive Producers Guild Visionary Award

    The legendary “rumble in the jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa brings to mind images of two bloodied fighters pushing themselves beyond the limits of endurance. However, the boxing match does not exactly scream musical. That’s not stopping one producer, David Sonenberg, from trying to put the swing into the sweet […]

  • Frances McDormand Golden Globes

    Advice to Oscar Hopefuls: Don't Read About Yourself

    The legendary “rumble in the jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa brings to mind images of two bloodied fighters pushing themselves beyond the limits of endurance. However, the boxing match does not exactly scream musical. That’s not stopping one producer, David Sonenberg, from trying to put the swing into the sweet […]

  • when we were kings film still

    Muhammad Ali, George Foreman Documentary 'When We Were Kings' Getting Musical Treatment

    The legendary “rumble in the jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa brings to mind images of two bloodied fighters pushing themselves beyond the limits of endurance. However, the boxing match does not exactly scream musical. That’s not stopping one producer, David Sonenberg, from trying to put the swing into the sweet […]

  • 'Ms. Bixby's Last Day' in the

    Teacher Tale 'Ms. Bixby's Last Day' in the Works as Movie

    The legendary “rumble in the jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa brings to mind images of two bloodied fighters pushing themselves beyond the limits of endurance. However, the boxing match does not exactly scream musical. That’s not stopping one producer, David Sonenberg, from trying to put the swing into the sweet […]

  • Bradley Cooper Matthew Libatique A Star

    Why Bradley Cooper Was 'Terrified' Before 'A Star Is Born's' Venice Debut

    The legendary “rumble in the jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa brings to mind images of two bloodied fighters pushing themselves beyond the limits of endurance. However, the boxing match does not exactly scream musical. That’s not stopping one producer, David Sonenberg, from trying to put the swing into the sweet […]

  • 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'Aquaman' Eye $65

    Box Office: 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'Aquaman' Eye $65 Million Opening Weekends

    The legendary “rumble in the jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire, Africa brings to mind images of two bloodied fighters pushing themselves beyond the limits of endurance. However, the boxing match does not exactly scream musical. That’s not stopping one producer, David Sonenberg, from trying to put the swing into the sweet […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad