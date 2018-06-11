MUBI, Studiocanal Strike Streaming Deal for Hundreds of Movies (EXCLUSIVE)  

Wim Wenders’ “Wings of Desire,” Alejandro G. Inarritu’s “Amores Perros” and the Coen brothers’ “Blood Simple” will play on boutique streaming service MUBI after it struck a major content deal with Studiocanal.

The multiyear deal will give MUBI ongoing access to a raft of Studiocanal-distributed titles. The exclusive SVOD agreement covers territories including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Latin America.

Despite its growing library, MUBI offers subscribers only 30 films at a time, dropping one title and adding another every day to keep the lineup fresh. The Studiocanal deal expands the library with films from Inarritu, Wenders, Pedro Almodovar, Werner Herzog, Jean-Luc Godard, and Jean Cocteau. The first of the new crop of movies will appear on the service in July. MUBI founder Efe Cakarel did the deal.

“It’s such a thrill to be able to share this incredible catalogue of European and world cinema auteurs, classic and contemporary, from Almodovar to Melville, with our subscribers,” said Bobby Allen, MUBI’s SVP of content. “We’re looking forward to curating this legendary library of films for our audience.”

Aska Yamaguchi, head of international digital sales for Studiocanal, added: “We are delighted to be in business with MUBI as we believe their carefully curated programs of auteur-driven, quality films would provide a great home for our rich library.”

MUBI is a curated streaming service that plays new and classic cinema titles from around the world, with a particular appeal to cineastes and consumers with tastes stretching beyond Hollywood blockbuster fare. Recent acquisitions include Godard’s Cannes competition film “The Image Book.” “Le Mepris,” another film by the French New Wave icon, has been added with the Studiocanal agreement.

MUBI investors include Nicolas Winding Refn and Indian investment group Times Bridge.