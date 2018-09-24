MUBI Acquires ‘Under the Silver Lake’ for the U.K.

MUBI has taken the U.K. rights to David Robert Mitchell’s “Under The Silver Lake.” The streaming service will release the film, which played in Cannes this year, theatrically.

Starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough, “Under The Silver Lake” follows Sam (Garfield), a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah (Keough), swimming in his apartment complex’s pool. When she vanishes, he embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance.

“David Robert Mitchell has made a trippy L.A. noir, at once seductive and baffling,” Variety said in its review. The U.K. deal was struck between MUBI and MadRiver Pictures. The film will have a 2019 release.

MUBI has acquired theatrical rights to several pictures in recent months, including Luca Guadagnino’s lavish “Suspiria” remake, and Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” Other recent acquisitons include Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book.”

“We are extremely excited to be bringing ‘Under the Silver Lake’ to U.K. audiences,” said Bobby Allen, SVP at MUBI. “We are massive fans of David’s work and this new film channels the spirit of classic neo-noirs such as ‘The Long Goodbye’ and ‘Mulholland Drive’ with a seductive air all of its own.”