‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Reign at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards (Full List)

It was a night of Wakanda pride and ’80s nostalgia at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with “Black Panther” winning the most film awards and “Stranger Things” dominating the television field.

Tiffany Haddish hosted the show, which aired Monday night on Viacom networks and taped Saturday at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Haddish even took home an award herself for best comedic performance in “Girls Trip.” “Black Panther” racked up four awards, including best movie. Chadwick Boseman received two trophies — for best hero and best movie performance — while Michael B. Jordan nabbed best villain.

“Stranger Things” walked away with three awards, including best show. Millie Bobby Brown also won for show performance, while Noah Schnapp was recognized for frightened performance.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST MOVIE

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther” (WINNER)

“Girls Trip”

“It”

“Wonder Woman”



BEST SHOW

“13 Reasons Why”

“Game of Thrones”

“Grown-ish”

“Riverdale”

“Stranger Things” (WINNER)



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther” (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

Daisy Ridley, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (WINNER)

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”



BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), “Black Panther” (WINNER)

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), “Game of Thrones”

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), “Wonder Woman”

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), “The Flash”

Daisy Ridley (Rey), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”



BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos), “Avengers: Infinity War”

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), “Black Panther” (WINNER)

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), “Legion”

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), “It”



BEST KISS

Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael), “Jane the Virgin”

Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram), “Love, Simon” (WINNER)

Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade), “Ready Player One”

KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica), “Riverdale”

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), “Stranger Things”



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman (Janice), “Annabelle: Creation”

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott), “A Quiet Place”

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh), “It”

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), “Black Mirror”

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), “Stranger Things” (WINNER)



BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

“Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

“It” – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) (WINNER)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

“Ready Player One” – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

“Stranger Things” – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)



BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip” (WINNER)

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Amy Schumer, “I Feel Pretty”



SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina), “Girls Trip”

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), “Stranger Things”

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), “Riverdale” (WINNER)

Taika Waititi (Korg), “Thor: Ragnarok”

Letitia Wright (Shuri), “Black Panther”



BEST FIGHT

“Atomic Blonde” – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

“Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

“Thor: Ragnarok” – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

“Wonder Woman” – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers (WINNER)



BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” (WINNER)

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

“The Defiant Ones”



BEST REALITY SERIES/FRANCHISE

“The Kardashians” (WINNER)

“Love & Hip Hop”

“Real Housewives”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Vanderpump Rules”