Teacher Tale ‘Ms. Bixby’s Last Day’ in the Works as Movie

Teacher story “Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” is in development as a feature film with Gunpowder & Sky and Walden Media.

Gunpowder & Sky announced Thursday that it has acquired the rights to the novel “Ms. Bixby’s Last Day,” written by John David Anderson. The adapted script has been penned by the writing team of Linsey Stewart and Dane Clark.

“I don’t have a sentimental bone in my body, yet we all remember teachers — who have had an impact on us. Ms. Bixby is an homage to those teachers who make our family, school and life feel okay,” said Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky. “Walden Media has a long tradition of producing great adaptations of children’s books such as ‘Wonder’ and ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,’ so we knew they were the perfect partner for this story.”

The story centers on a trio of students who come up with a plan to give Ms. Bixby a day that she deserves after she unexpectedly announces that she won’t be able to finish the school year due to illness.

Frank Smith, president and CEO of Walden Media, said, “Walden Media is thrilled to be partnering with Gunpowder & Sky to bring this unique and uplifting story to life as a feature film. ‘Ms. Bixby’s Last Day’ celebrates the human spirit, those teachers who shape and inspire us and the kindness and sense of adventure of three best friends. Walden Media is proud to take part in adapting this award-winning book, published by Walden Pond Press, a joint imprint of Walden Media and HarperCollins.”

Walden Media is owned by Denver billionaire Philip Anschutz and focuses on family entertainment. Notable Walden titles include “Wonder,” “A Dog’s Purpose,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” franchise, and the “Journey to the Center of the Earth” franchise.

Gunpowder & Sky’s recent acquisitions including the domestic rights to Alex Ross Perry’s “Her Smell,” starring Elisabeth Moss. The company also recently unveiled a partnership with Zelda Williams to adapt her short film, “Shrimp,” into a series.

In 2017, Gunpowder & Sky released “The Little Hours,” starring Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke and Nick Offerman. Gunpowder & Sky was also responsible for the Herbalife documentary, “Betting on Zero, which debuted as the number one documentary in the iTunes store; Ben Young’s “Hounds of Love,” which won the Overlook Film Festival’s Jury and Audience Awards for Best Feature; and Spotify’s “Drawn & Recorded.”