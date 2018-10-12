You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sound Mixer in Critical Condition After Fall on Set of Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers Biopic (Report)

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays one of America’s most cherished icons, Mister Rogers, on the set of TriStar Pictures’ Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project. Photo Credit: Lacey Terrell
CREDIT: Lacey Terrell

A 65-year-old sound mixer is in critical condition at the UPMC Mercy hospital in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. after a fall from a two story building during the filming of Mr. Rogers biopic “You Are My Friend.”

Police told local news station WPXI that the man, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was taking a smoke break on a balcony in between filming scenes when bystanders heard a noise and discovered he had fallen.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but after arriving his status worsened.

Filming has halted while the police investigate.

Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers in the biopic, with Matthew Rhys co-starring as a journalist who became friends with Rogers. Chris Cooper will also appear in the film as Rhys’ character’s father. “Diary of a Teenage Girl” director Marielle Heller is helming the movie from a script by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. The project originated from a true story developed by Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster, first appearing on the Black List in 2013.

The film is inspired by a real-life friendship between Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod (Rhys). In the story, a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.

You Are My Friend,” from Sony, is slated to release Oct. 18, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • UFC Fighters

    Film News Roundup: Stephen Dorff's MMA Drama 'Embattled' Adds Four UFC Fighters

    A 65-year-old sound mixer is in critical condition at the UPMC Mercy hospital in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. after a fall from a two story building during the filming of Mr. Rogers biopic “You Are My Friend.” Police told local news station WPXI that the man, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was taking a smoke […]

  • Ryan Coogler Black Panther Variety Feature

    Ryan Coogler to Write and Direct 'Black Panther 2'

    A 65-year-old sound mixer is in critical condition at the UPMC Mercy hospital in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. after a fall from a two story building during the filming of Mr. Rogers biopic “You Are My Friend.” Police told local news station WPXI that the man, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was taking a smoke […]

  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

    Johnny Depp Addresses 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

    A 65-year-old sound mixer is in critical condition at the UPMC Mercy hospital in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. after a fall from a two story building during the filming of Mr. Rogers biopic “You Are My Friend.” Police told local news station WPXI that the man, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was taking a smoke […]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock the Box Office With $30 Million Opening

    A 65-year-old sound mixer is in critical condition at the UPMC Mercy hospital in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. after a fall from a two story building during the filming of Mr. Rogers biopic “You Are My Friend.” Police told local news station WPXI that the man, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was taking a smoke […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad