MoviePass Parent’s Stock Hits New Low Amid Uncertainty

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stock of MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, declined 15% on Tuesday to close at an all-time low of 25 cents a share amid Wall Street’s continuing uncertainty over the service.

Tuesday’s decline coincided with AMC Theatres launching its new monthly $19.95 movie subscription plan to allow customers to see up to three movies a week. The world’s largest exhibitor claims an “overwhelmingly positive response” to the plan.

Helios stock has been declining since last October, when it traded at $38.86 a share after it lowered its monthly subscription fee from $50 to $9.95. The company is losing money because it pays movie theaters full price for the tickets its customers buy.

MoviePass has more than 3 million subscribers and allows customers the chance to see a movie a day for a monthly fee of $9.99. But Wall Street has been losing faith in whether MoviePass can survive by selling data about its customers. The issue took a major hit after a May 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that revealed it had $15.5 million in available cash at the end of April, plus $27.9 million on deposit with merchants while monthly expenses totaled $21.7 million.

Helios and Matheson launched a $164 million bond sale last week, announcing that it had reached an agreement with institutional investors to issue convertible notes for that amount, as well as 20,500 shares of preferred stock. It also told its members over the weekend that it would be instituting “peak pricing” under which subscribers will have to pay a “small additional fee”  depending on the level of demand. It did not disclose when that would take place or the actual size of the fee.

It also announced that MoviePass members on any plan will soon be able to access RealD 3D, IMAX 2D or 3D, and other Premium Large Format showings of any film for an additional upgrade fee.

“These features are being tested currently and will slowly roll out to all our members over the next several weeks,” Moviepass said.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Hits New Low Amid Uncertainty

    Stock of MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, declined 15% on Tuesday to close at an all-time low of 25 cents a share amid Wall Street’s continuing uncertainty over the service. Tuesday’s decline coincided with AMC Theatres launching its new monthly $19.95 movie subscription plan to allow customers to see up to three movies […]

  • Aquaman Halloween

    Poll: Which Movie Are You Excited to Find Out More About at Comic-Con?

    Stock of MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, declined 15% on Tuesday to close at an all-time low of 25 cents a share amid Wall Street’s continuing uncertainty over the service. Tuesday’s decline coincided with AMC Theatres launching its new monthly $19.95 movie subscription plan to allow customers to see up to three movies […]

  • Jean Prewitt Jonathan Wolf

    IFTA Renews Jean Prewitt, Jonathan Wolf's Contracts for Three Years

    Stock of MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, declined 15% on Tuesday to close at an all-time low of 25 cents a share amid Wall Street’s continuing uncertainty over the service. Tuesday’s decline coincided with AMC Theatres launching its new monthly $19.95 movie subscription plan to allow customers to see up to three movies […]

  • Strand Releasing Buys Cooking Drama 'Ramen

    Strand Releasing Buys Cooking Drama 'Ramen Shop' for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stock of MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, declined 15% on Tuesday to close at an all-time low of 25 cents a share amid Wall Street’s continuing uncertainty over the service. Tuesday’s decline coincided with AMC Theatres launching its new monthly $19.95 movie subscription plan to allow customers to see up to three movies […]

  • David Lynch

    David Lynch Responds to Backlash and Tells Trump: 'You Are Causing Suffering and Division'

    Stock of MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, declined 15% on Tuesday to close at an all-time low of 25 cents a share amid Wall Street’s continuing uncertainty over the service. Tuesday’s decline coincided with AMC Theatres launching its new monthly $19.95 movie subscription plan to allow customers to see up to three movies […]

  • Pete DavidsonMTV Video Music Awards, Press

    Pete Davidson to Star in Coming-of-Age Drama 'Big Time Adolescence'

    Stock of MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, declined 15% on Tuesday to close at an all-time low of 25 cents a share amid Wall Street’s continuing uncertainty over the service. Tuesday’s decline coincided with AMC Theatres launching its new monthly $19.95 movie subscription plan to allow customers to see up to three movies […]

  • Lionsgate Hires New Worldwide Marketing Head

    Damon Wolf Hired as Lionsgate's Head of Worldwide Marketing

    Stock of MoviePass parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, declined 15% on Tuesday to close at an all-time low of 25 cents a share amid Wall Street’s continuing uncertainty over the service. Tuesday’s decline coincided with AMC Theatres launching its new monthly $19.95 movie subscription plan to allow customers to see up to three movies […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad