You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: Moviehouse Boards Sales on Horror Movie ‘Sunburn,’ Producers Plot Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Born Wild

Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie.

Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” film follows a young American backpacker following a friend who has ventured ahead of him to rural Spain. He soon realizes something is wrong while on the trail of his erstwhile companion.

“We set out to make something different, something that would be a fresh take on the genre, and here instead of the dark being where danger lurks, it’s the light,” said Alleyne.

“We’re delighted to have secured a deal with Anthony and Lee on ‘Sunburn’ for our AFM lineup,” added Moviehouse managing director Gary Phillips. “It’s a smart and unique horror film with universal themes. It’s also got a killer twist.”

Alleyne said the script for “Sunburn 2” is in late-stage development and the search for a director starting this month. “It was always intended that the story would continue, and expand in a deeper and more disturbing way. ‘Sunburn 2’ represents a journey deeper into hell,” he said.

The filmmaker is also working on an adaptation of the graphic novel “Under” with Media Participations Group and Titan Comics.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Inside Leonardo, director Jesus Garces Lambert,

    AFM: Italy's True Colours Boards 'Amazing Leonardo' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie. Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” […]

  • Summerland Feature Film Stills by Michael

    Lionsgate Takes U.K. Rights to Gemma Arterton's 'Summerland' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie. Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” […]

  • Georgina Campbell, Faye Dunaway Star in

    Georgina Campbell, Faye Dunaway Topline New Thriller From 'Sleepless Night' Director (EXCLUSIVE)

    Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie. Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” […]

  • New Europe Drops Teaser for ‘The

    New Europe Drops Teasers for ‘The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie. Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” […]

  • 'Marfa Girl 2' Review: Larry Clark,

    Film Review: Larry Clark's 'Marfa Girl 2'

    Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie. Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” […]

  • ‘Colette’ Opens Door to Film Scoring

    ‘Colette’ Opens Door to Film Scoring for Esteemed U.K. Classical Composer Adès

    Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie. Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” […]

  • Argentine Academy Votes Bernardo Zupnik President

    Bernardo Zupnik Selected as Argentina’s Academy President

    Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie. Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad