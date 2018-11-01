AFM: Moviehouse Boards Sales on Horror Movie ‘Sunburn,’ Producers Plot Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Moviehouse Entertainment has boarded “Sunburn” and is kicking off the international sales effort at AFM. The deal comes as work gets under way on a sequel to the British-produced horror movie.

Anthony Alleyne wrote, directed and produced “Sunburn” through his Born Wild banner, alongside Lee Cooper’s Proper Charlie Prods.; they working on the sequel. “Sunburn” film follows a young American backpacker following a friend who has ventured ahead of him to rural Spain. He soon realizes something is wrong while on the trail of his erstwhile companion.

“We set out to make something different, something that would be a fresh take on the genre, and here instead of the dark being where danger lurks, it’s the light,” said Alleyne.

“We’re delighted to have secured a deal with Anthony and Lee on ‘Sunburn’ for our AFM lineup,” added Moviehouse managing director Gary Phillips. “It’s a smart and unique horror film with universal themes. It’s also got a killer twist.”

Alleyne said the script for “Sunburn 2” is in late-stage development and the search for a director starting this month. “It was always intended that the story would continue, and expand in a deeper and more disturbing way. ‘Sunburn 2’ represents a journey deeper into hell,” he said.

The filmmaker is also working on an adaptation of the graphic novel “Under” with Media Participations Group and Titan Comics.