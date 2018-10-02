You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

date 2018-10-02

'Dance Dance Revolution' Movie in the Works

By Dave McNary

Dance Dance Revolution Game
CREDIT: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Greg Silverman’s recently launched Stampede is developing a movie version of the video game “Dance Dance Revolution.”

The project will explore a world on the brink of destruction where the only hope is to unite through the universal language of dance. Stampede will partner on the movie with producers J. Todd Harris and Marc Marcum of Branded Entertainment, and the intellectual property owner Konami, which first introduced “Dance Dance Revolution” in Japan in 1998. The video game, which has released several editions over the past 20 years, utilizes a dance platform or mat so players can use their feet to hit colored arrow notes as instructed on-screen.

Stampede made the announcement Tuesday as part of disclosing that Cara Fano has been promoted to director of development across film and television. She previously worked under Silverman during his tenure at Warner Bros. and from the inception of Stampede.

Fano will work with both Silverman and Stampede’s Head of Film Lisa Zambri to continue to build out the company’s production slate. She will be focusing on acquired IP — including previously announced properties such as James Riley’s middle grade fantasy “Revenge of Magic” and Glen Zipper and Elaine Mongeon’s sci-fi novel “Devastation Class” — as well as collaborations with writers on original ideas.

“I am incredibly grateful to have Cara by my side as we launch Stampede. Not only is she one of the most voracious readers I’ve known in my career, she also has razor-sharp instincts when it comes to story and characters and is helping us identify the next generation of genre writers who can build franchises,” said Silverman.

Fano formerly served as an assistant at Management 360 before joining the post-production team for the Matthew McConaughey’s “Gold.” She wrote and produced the five-episode comedic TV series, “The Filth,” currently in post-production.

