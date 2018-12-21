×
Movie Tickets in London Hit $50 — Here’s What They Cost Around the World

Renovation of the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square continues ahead of its re-opening on 21 December.Odeon cinema Leicester Square renovation, London, UK - 05 Dec 2018The owners have invested in an enhanced sound system and reclining seating but are facing criticism of their differential ticket pricing, which can reach in excess of £40 per adult ticket.
CREDIT: Stephen Chung/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

London is one of the world’s most expensive cities, but even longtime residents were aghast when they discovered how big a hole seeing a movie at the new Odeon Luxe Leicester Square could burn in their wallets.

The iconic theater in the heart of London reopens Friday after a nearly year-long renovation, with new Dolby Cinema technology, state-of-the-art facilities – and a top ticket price of £40 ($50.75).

That’s right: A single ticket Friday night to “Mary Poppins Returns” in the main auditorium’s plush Royal Box will set you back more than half a Benjamin Franklin. In return, you get to sit in a full recliner in a prime viewing spot. And you get a charming little table on which to set that spoonful of sugar you’ll want to order to make the expense go down more easily. (But a warning: Food and beverage cost extra.)

The news set off a small flurry of outrage on social media, with some Twitter users calling the £40 price “disgusting” and “insane.” Odeon, which is owned by AMC Entertainment, defended its pricing structure, noting that ordinary seats in the Leicester Square cinema can be bought for as little as £10 (about $12.50). Prices vary depending on the film, seat location, and the day and time of the screening.

With the holiday moviegoing season in full swing, Variety scouted theaters in some major cities around the world to see how much top-priced tickets are in those locations. London is by far the champion in the race, costing twice as much as New York. The prices are for a seat, and possibly a table, at a 2D screening (except Beijing and Mexico City), with no food or drink included. Get your wallets out.

LONDON

$50.75 (£40): Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, with Dolby Cinema, a full recliner and small table

NEW YORK

$26.49: AMC Loews Lincoln Square, with Dolby Cinema and recliner

LOS ANGELES

$21.99: AMC Century City, with Dolby Cinema and recliner

DUBAI

$20.40 (AED 75): Reel Cinemas, Dubai Marina Mall, with Dolby Atmos and recliner

PARIS

$17.25 (€15): Pathé Beaugrenelle, with Dolby Atmos

TOKYO

$16.20 (JPY 1,800): Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills

BEIJING

$10.90 (RMB 75): Stellar International Cineplex, in 4D

ROME

$9.75 (€8.50): Cinema Andromeda, with Dolby Atmos

MEXICO CITY

$9.10 (MXP 181): Cinepolis Forum Buenavista, in 4D

  Renovation of the Odeon cinema in

    London is one of the world's most expensive cities, but even longtime residents were aghast when they discovered how big a hole seeing a movie at the new Odeon Luxe Leicester Square could burn in their wallets. The iconic theater in the heart of London reopens Friday after a nearly year-long renovation, with new Dolby [...]

