9 Holiday Gift Ideas Inspired by This Year’s Most Popular Films

From superheroes to super nannies, 2018 was a year full of memorable characters — and memorable movies. Whether you’re a big film buff, an avid follower of a popular franchise, or have a couple movie fans in your life, here are nine gifts that capture the fun of some of this year’s biggest films.

1. Funko POP! Mister Rogers Collectible Figurine

CREDIT: Amazon

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” was one of the best-reviewed films of 2018, with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman calling it “the most glorious documentary of the year” (stream, $3.99 on Amazon). Directed by Morgan Neville, the film focused on the life and quiet impact of Fred Rogers, the affable host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Get this Mister Rogers vinyl figure from Funko POP! as a fun stocking stuffer this year. Holding his iconic “Neighborhood Trolley,” the Mister Rogers figure stands just under 4″ tall and comes in a window display box that’s ready for gifting. Purchase: $10.00 on Amazon.com.

2. “The Hate U Give” Graphic Print Mug

CREDIT: Society6

Inspired by the best-selling book (hardcover, $14.24 at Target), “The Hate U Give” was one of the most socially and culturally relevant films of the year, tackling issues of class divide, violence, and systemic racism, all told from the point of view of a teenage girl struggling with her own issues of love and acceptance. This ceramic mug captures the spirit of the film while drawing aesthetic inspiration from the original book cover. Purchase: $19.99 on Society6.com.

3. “A Star Is Born” Concert Tees

Inspired by vintage concert tees, this officially-licensed T-shirt collection comes bundled with a digital copy of the “A Star is Born” soundtrack. Purchase: $35.00 on AStarIsBornMusic.com. Looking for other options? This fan-driven merch from Redbubble includes everything from phone accessories to bags to apparel, all inspired by the hit film (browse here). Purchase: $3+ on Redbubble.com.

4. “Mission: Impossible” Blu-Ray + Digital Box Set

CREDIT: Amazon

This collector’s edition box set contains all six of the films from Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” franchise, including 2018’s “Fallout” (stream, $4.99 on Amazon). The adrenaline-pumping set is available in Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD, and includes an exclusive collectible book, “Ethan Hunt’s Case File,” which goes behind the scenes of the film’s most memorable missions. Purchase: $39.99 on Amazon.com.

5. Freddie Mercury Oil on Canvas Print

CREDIT: Saatchi Art

“Bohemian Rhapsody” continues to be a box office hit, with Rami Malek’s portrayal of Freddie Mercury earning the actor raves from fans and critics alike, along with a Golden Globe nod. This original oil on canvas painting from British artist Rachel Maggart, depicts Mercury taking his final bow, the faces of the audience awash in a sea of muted tones. According to the artist, this painting, titled “Queen,” is also a “depiction of constitutional monarchy in the present era, exploring the fine line between tourist traps and sacred repositories of history, both of which England’s matriarch has come to personify.” Painting measures approximately 40″ x 27.” Purchase: $5425.00 (or make an offer) at SaatchiArt.com. See more from the artist and other original pieces here.

6. “If Beale Street Could Talk” on Paperback

CREDIT: Amazon

There were a number of well-received film adaptations of popular books this year, from Garrard Conley’s “Boy Erased” ($10.87 on Amazon), to Lee Israel’s memoir, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” ($11.98 on Amazon). One of the most acclaimed film adaptations of 2018 is Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” adopted from the James Baldwin novel of the same name. The book follows a young couple who are expecting a baby and engaged to be married, only to be torn apart by a crime that may or may not have actually taken place. Get tickets to see the film in theaters here, and grab a copy of the original book to see how it all started. Purchase: $12.76 on Amazon.com.

7. The History of Space Travel, 500-Piece Puzzle

CREDIT: Amazon

Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” tells the story of Neil Armstrong and NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon. Armstrong’s historic achievement set off an era of space exploration and travel that continues to this day. This illustrated 500-piece puzzle features every crewed space mission since 1961, from the space race of Vostok vs. Mercury to the famed Apollo program and beyond. The set includes a full-color reference poster with the puzzle design on the front and every mission date, objective, spacecraft and country of origin on the back. Purchase: $13.07 on Amazon.com.

8. “Black Panther” Inflatable Plush Toy

CREDIT: ThinkGeek

Great for “Black Panther” fans young and old (stream, $3.99 on Amazon), this inflatable plush toy measures just over two feet tall and is part of ThinkGeek’s officially-licensed “Avengers: Infinity War” merchandise. The included air pump inflates the toy in minutes, while weighted feet allow it to stand on its own. The box includes the inflatable form, air pump hose, manual air pump, and repair patch. Purchase: $29.99 on ThinkGeek.com.

9. Mary Poppins Parrot Head Umbrella

CREDIT: Disney

Just in time for the release of “Mary Poppins Returns” (get a free song download with ticket purchase here) Disney has released this limited-edition replica of Mary Poppins’ outspoken parrot head umbrella. This working umbrella comes with a sculpted parrot head handle in a faux wood finish and gold accents. This umbrella is being released in a limited run of 6100 units, making it a true collector’s piece. Purchase of this item is limited to one per guest. Purchase: $74.95 on Disney.com.

