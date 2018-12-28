‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Captain Marvel’ Among Fandango and IMDb’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel” are next year’s most anticipated movies, a pair of surveys reveal.

“Avengers: Endgame,” the fourth title in the lucrative franchise, led the “most anticipated blockbuster” survey by ticketing service Fandango and came in second in the page view rankings of IMDb users. “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson, placed first on the IMDb list and second in Fandango ratings. “Captain Marvel” opens on March 8 and “Avengers: Endgame” launches on April 26.

Other than the top two films, however, the two surveys differed significantly. M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass,” Joaquin Phoenix-starrer “Joker,” and Guy Ritchie’s live-action “Aladdin” were the only other films that were on both the IMDb and Fandango lists, which both contained 10 titles.

Disney’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” came in third and fourth on the Fandango list, respectively, but were not included in the IMDB top 10. Fox’s latest X-Men movie, “Dark Phoenix,” placed third in the IMDb ranking, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was fourth, and Martin Scorsese’s mob drama “The Irishman” came in fifth, but none of those made the Fandango list.

Related 'Captain Marvel' Composer on Being the First Woman to Score Major Marvel Movie The Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

The Fandango survey also found “Captain Marvel” as the most anticipated new standalone comic book movie, “Toy Story 4” as the most anticipated animated movie, and “It: Chapter 2” as the most anticipated horror/thriller.

IMDB’s 2019 Most Anticipated Movies:

1. “Captain Marvel”

2. “Avengers: Endgame”

3. “Dark Phoenix”

4. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

5. “The Irishman”

6. “It: Chapter Two”

7. “Glass”

8. “Joker”

9. “Aladdin”

10. “Hellboy”

Fandango’s 2019 Most Anticipated Movies



Most Anticipated Blockbuster:

1. “Avengers: Endgame”

2. “Captain Marvel”

3. “Star Wars: Episode IX”

4. “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

5. “Toy Story 4”

6. “Glass”

7. “The Lion King”

8. “Aladdin”

9. “Dumbo”

10. “Joker”

Most Anticipated New Standalone Comic Book Movie:

1. “Captain Marvel”

2. “Joker”

3. “Dark Phoenix”

4. “Shazam!”

5. “Hellboy”

Most Anticipated Animated Movie:

1. “Toy Story 4”

2. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

3. “Frozen 2”

4. “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

5. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Most Anticipated Horror/Thriller

1. “It: Chapter Two”

2, “Us”

3. “Pet Sematary”

4. “Zombieland 2”

5. Untitled Annabelle Film