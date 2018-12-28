×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Captain Marvel’ Among Fandango and IMDb’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel” are next year’s most anticipated movies, a pair of surveys reveal.

Avengers: Endgame,” the fourth title in the lucrative franchise, led the “most anticipated blockbuster” survey by ticketing service Fandango and came in second in the page view rankings of IMDb users. “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson, placed first on the IMDb list and second in Fandango ratings. “Captain Marvel” opens on March 8 and “Avengers: Endgame” launches on April 26.

Other than the top two films, however, the two surveys differed significantly. M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass,” Joaquin Phoenix-starrer “Joker,” and Guy Ritchie’s live-action “Aladdin” were the only other films that were on both the IMDb and Fandango lists, which both contained 10 titles.

Disney’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” came in third and fourth on the Fandango list, respectively, but were not included in the IMDB top 10. Fox’s latest X-Men movie, “Dark Phoenix,” placed third in the IMDb ranking, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was fourth, and Martin Scorsese’s mob drama “The Irishman” came in fifth, but none of those made the Fandango list.

Related

The Fandango survey also found “Captain Marvel” as the most anticipated new standalone comic book movie, “Toy Story 4” as the most anticipated animated movie, and “It: Chapter 2” as the most anticipated horror/thriller. 

IMDB’s 2019 Most Anticipated Movies:

1. “Captain Marvel”

2. “Avengers: Endgame”

3. “Dark Phoenix”

4. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

5. “The Irishman”

6. “It: Chapter Two”

7. “Glass”

8. “Joker”

9. “Aladdin”

10. “Hellboy”

Fandango’s 2019 Most Anticipated Movies

Most Anticipated Blockbuster:

1. “Avengers: Endgame”

2. “Captain Marvel”

3. “Star Wars: Episode IX”

4. “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

5. “Toy Story 4”

6. “Glass”

7. “The Lion King”

8. “Aladdin”

9. “Dumbo”

10. “Joker”

Most Anticipated New Standalone Comic Book Movie:

1. “Captain Marvel”

2. “Joker”

3. “Dark Phoenix”

4. “Shazam!”

5. “Hellboy”

Most Anticipated Animated Movie:

1. “Toy Story 4”

2. “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

3. “Frozen 2”

4. “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

5. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Most Anticipated Horror/Thriller

1. “It: Chapter Two”

2, “Us”

3. “Pet Sematary”

4. “Zombieland 2”

5. Untitled Annabelle Film

Popular on Variety

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack (Video)

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

More Film

  • Bird Box

    'Bird Box' Viewed by 45 Million Netflix Members in First Week, Company Says

    Netflix’s frightening thriller “Bird Box” scored the biggest seven-day viewership of all the streamer’s original movie releases to date — with just over 45 million member accounts having watched the movie in the first week, the company said Friday. The movie bowed Dec. 21 worldwide on Netflix, and became an instant — if traumatizing — [...]

  • Most Anticipated Movies 2019: 'Avengers: Endgame,'

    'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Captain Marvel' Among Fandango and IMDb's Most Anticipated Movies of 2019

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel” are next year’s most anticipated movies, a pair of surveys reveal. “Avengers: Endgame,” the fourth title in the lucrative franchise, led the “most anticipated blockbuster” survey by ticketing service Fandango and came in second in the page view rankings of IMDb users. “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson, placed first [...]

  • Why Christian Bale's Shirtless 'Vice' Scene

    Christian Bale's Shirtless Dick Cheney Was Cut From 'Vice' -- Here's Why (Video)

    It’s not uncommon to talk about body transformation when you talk about the work of Christian Bale, from his obsessive workout regimen in “American Psycho” to his near-emaciation in “The Machinist.” His 60 lb. weight gain to play Dick Cheney in “Vice,” however, has inspired many a headline as we watched a former Batman shape-shift. [...]

  • Black Panther

    Box Office By the Numbers: 5 Game Changers for 2018

    How successful has the 2018 box office been? Let us count the ways. The movie business is on track to hit a global record, and for the first time in a while, North America is to thank. After being diagnosed with severe cases of sequelitis and franchise fatigue, studios were able to lure audiences back to theaters [...]

  • Aquaman

    Box Office: 'Aquaman' Leaves Rivals Under Water, Hits $137 Million in North America

    As the 2018 box office closes with a bang, “Aquaman” is ruling North American moviegoing with $137 million in its first week in theaters. The Warner Bros. tentpole took in $14.6 million at 4,125 locations on Thursday. “Aquaman” has also performed powerfully overseas with $473.6 million since launching on Dec. 7. China has led the [...]

  • Mary Poppins Returns

    'Mary Poppins Returns' Cast Tapped for Palm Springs Film Festival Honor

    The cast of “Mary Poppins Returns” has been selected for the Ensemble Performance Award by the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The honor will be presented at the festival’s Film Awards Gala on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Cast members Emily Blunt, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Salah and Joel Dawson are expected to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad