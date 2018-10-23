You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morelia: Pantelion to Release Manolo Caro’s ‘Perfect Strangers’ in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Perfectos Desconocidos
Pantelion Films has picked up U.S. distribution rights to Manolo Caro’s Latin American version of Italian hit “Perfect Strangers” (“Perfectos Desconocidos”). The dark comedy is Mexican exhibition giant Cinepolis’ first foray into feature film production and will have its world premiere at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Cinepolis Distribution is aiming for its widest nationwide release ever (more than 1,000 screens) in Mexico on Dec. 25 while Pantelion will release the film in the U.S. on Jan. 11, 2019.

“Manolo Caro is one of the most brilliant directors of this generation and we are thrilled to distribute ‘Perfect Strangers’ in the U.S.,” said Pantelion CEO Paul Presburger.

“Perfect Strangers” centers on a circle of friends who decide to lay bare all their secrets at a dinner, placing their smartphones and their respective contents on the table for all to see. What starts as an innocent game takes an unexpected, disastrous turn.

“Perfect Strangers” has been remade in Spain, France, Turkey and Greece so far.

The Spanish version by Alex de la Iglesia, who had his own take on the original concept, was a box office hit, earning $25.8 million.

“My screenplay adheres closer to the original Italian version,” said Caro, adding: “I’m so proud to be part of this global trend.”

The top notch ensemble cast for the Latino version includes Cecilia Suárez (“Overboard,” “La Casa de las Flores”), Manuel García Rulfo (“Magnificent Seven,” “Murder in the Orient Express”), Mariana Treviño (“Overboard,” “Club de Cuervos”), Miguel Rodarte (Sundance winner “Time Share,” “Saving Private Perez”), Bruno Bichir (“Narcos,” “DC Comics Titans”), Ana Claudia Talancon (“Crime of Father Amaro,” “Fast Food Nation”) and Spanish newcomer Franky Martin.

“Our Hispanic audience will enjoy some of Mexico’s most respected actors and the LatinX generation will connect with the subtle way in which Manolo captures this delirious story on the big screen,” said Presburger.

Given that Caro’s hit Netflix series “La Casa de las Flores” (“The House of Flowers”) has been renewed for two more seasons, Caro is prepping season 2 for its release in 2019 and season three for the following year. “The series has opened doors for us,” said Caro who works with a team of writers to sketch his vision of a Latino family.

