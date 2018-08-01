Unseen ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ Sketches Unearthed in Michael Palin’s Archives

A Wild West bookshop and an amorous pink knight never made it into “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” alongside the killer rabbit of Caerbannog and the Knights Who Say “Ni!”, but the unused sketches have been unearthed in the private archives of Python member Michael Palin.

The British Library confirmed the find to Variety, which was first reported by The Times of London. The sketches were written for “Holy Grail” but did not make the cut. Palin said that the Pythons – himself, Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, and Terry Jones – often produced more material than was needed, and in this case “the story of the knights [of the Round Table] was enough.”

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” was released in 1975. An absurdist take on Arthurian legend, it was helmed by Jones and Gilliam. It has remained popular with sing-along versions and anniversary releases, and was the basis for the musical “Spamalot.” The archive also shows the film’s abrupt ending replaced a more conventional denouement as it was considered cheaper as well as funnier.

Palin gave the British Library his archives last June. The majority of the material has been catalogued and is already available in the library’s reading rooms. There were more than 50 notebooks containing drafts, working material and reflections relating to Palin’s Monty Python writing. There were also project files with material relating to his film, TV and literary work, and annotated scripts relating to Python projects.

Archive highlights will be on display in a “Michael Palin, Writer, Actor, Comedian” exhibition in the library’s Treasures Gallery. “There will be scripts, diaries, photographs and ephemera celebrating films like ‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian,’ and also showing less well-known aspects of Palin’s career,” a spokesman for the library said.

The Python find comes soon after Cleese took umbrage at comments from the BBC’s comedy boss that the Pythons would not make it on modern TV because they were “six Oxbridge white blokes.” Cleese said the Pythons were diverse for their time and offered his take on why the show is not on air on the pubcaster. “It’s not been shown for 17 years – maybe it’s too funny,” he told BBC radio.

Palin will soon be seen in the ITV and Amazon adaptation of “Vanity Fair,” and journeyed to North Korea in a travel series for Viacom’s U.K.-based Channel 5.