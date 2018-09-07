‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ Acquired by Trafalgar (EXCLUSIVE)

Trafalgar Releasing has acquired near-worldwide rights to classic comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

The deal covers the world except for North America and French-speaking territories, and is the latest between rights owner Python (Monty) Pictures and Trafalgar, which specializes in bringing special events to the big screen. Its slate of theater productions includes “An American in Paris: The Musical” and “The Rocky Horror Show Live.”

Trafalgar, which beefed up its U.S. presence earlier this year, theatrically released 2014’s “Monty Python Live (Mostly) – One Down, Five to Go” live show, which registered over 300,000 admissions. It also snagged the rights to “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” in 2017.

“We are excited to continue our longstanding relationship with the Monty Python team, adding their outstanding medieval comedy to the Trafalgar Releasing slate,” said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby.

The deal brings the rights together in largely one place. Previously there was a patchwork of agreements.

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” was the Python’s first big-screen effort. It has been in the news this year after unused sketches were unearthed in the archives of Python member Michael Palin. The film was originally released in theaters in 1975. It was the top-grossing British movie in the U.S. that year. The picture also paved the way for the “Spamalot” stage play.

Monty Python holds “an important place in the hearts of comedy lovers throughout the world, and we are pleased to be looking after these incredibly important films, sharing with audiences, young and old,” Allenby said.