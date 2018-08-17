You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Inside Content Nabs International Sales Rights to Montreal Festival Player ‘Diana’

The feature debut of Spaniard Alejo Moreno combines a extreme love story with financial fraud

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Diana," starring Ana Rujas

Geraldine Gonard’s Inside Content has picked up international sales rights to Spaniard Alejo Moreno’s thriller “Diana,” an entry in the First Fiction Films competition at the 42nd Montreal World Film Festival.

Written, directed and produced by Moreno, “Diana” is an intimate and minimalist film that combines a extreme love story with a financial fraud, against the backdrop of the recent economic crisis.

“Diana” unspools in a Madrid apartment, Sofía, a deluxe call girl played by Spanish actress Ana Rujas (“Toxic Love”) receives a new client, a successful businessman called Jano -who introduces himself as Hugo. He glimpses the name Diana tattooed on her leg.

Sofia, as she herself explains in an interview for a TV program, is “social waste, a victim who didn’t know how to survive economic crisis.” Jano is taken to be a symbol, at least at the film’s get go, of an entrepreneur of the future, an example to follow. The apartment becomes a stage where the true personality -or personalities- of both characters will be gradually exposed.

Inside Content is introducing “Diana” to the international market at Montreal, and will continue to market the movie at September’s San Sebastián Film Festival.

Related

“Although set in Madrid, ‘Diana’ tells a story that could happen anywhere around the world,” said Gonard.

“This is a risky proposal, created by a talented filmmaker. But the film can work very well on the international festival circuit, and has elements to capture the attention of international niche film TV channels programmers,” she added.

The film, who received its world premiere in March at the Malaga Film Festival, the leading dedicated showcase for Spanish cinema, opens Sept. 21 in select Spanish theaters, taking in arthouse circuit Cines Renoir.

Alejo Moreno, a long-time critic at film TV program Días de cine, a fixture on Spanish pubcaster RTVE’s cultural channel La 2, has directed two full-length documentaries, “Lords of the Nets” and “Life at Five Nots,” which played at Malaga and the Dominican Republic’s Global film festivals.

Launched 2016 as a Madrid-based company specialized in international co-production and the worldwide distribution of film and TV programming, Inside Content also produces the highly successful Conecta Fiction international TV drama co-production meeting at Galicia’s Santiago de Compostela.

The 42nd Montreal World Film Festival runs over Aug. 23-Sept. 3.

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More Film

  • "Diana," starring Ana Rujas

    Inside Content Nabs International Sales Rights to Montreal Festival Player 'Diana'

    Geraldine Gonard’s Inside Content has picked up international sales rights to Spaniard Alejo Moreno’s thriller “Diana,” an entry in the First Fiction Films competition at the 42nd Montreal World Film Festival. Written, directed and produced by Moreno, “Diana” is an intimate and minimalist film that combines a extreme love story with a financial fraud, against […]

  • Sarajevo CineLink Industry Days Embrace Co-Productions,

    Sarajevo's CineLink Industry Days Embrace Co-Productions, Documentaries

    Geraldine Gonard’s Inside Content has picked up international sales rights to Spaniard Alejo Moreno’s thriller “Diana,” an entry in the First Fiction Films competition at the 42nd Montreal World Film Festival. Written, directed and produced by Moreno, “Diana” is an intimate and minimalist film that combines a extreme love story with a financial fraud, against […]

  • ‘El Angél’ Breaks Argentina’s Domestic Movie

    ‘El Angél’ Breaks Argentina’s Domestic Box Office Record

    Geraldine Gonard’s Inside Content has picked up international sales rights to Spaniard Alejo Moreno’s thriller “Diana,” an entry in the First Fiction Films competition at the 42nd Montreal World Film Festival. Written, directed and produced by Moreno, “Diana” is an intimate and minimalist film that combines a extreme love story with a financial fraud, against […]

  • Mark Wahlberg stars in MILE 22

    Box Office: Mark Wahlberg's 'Mile 22' Picks Up $1 Million on Thursday Night

    Geraldine Gonard’s Inside Content has picked up international sales rights to Spaniard Alejo Moreno’s thriller “Diana,” an entry in the First Fiction Films competition at the 42nd Montreal World Film Festival. Written, directed and produced by Moreno, “Diana” is an intimate and minimalist film that combines a extreme love story with a financial fraud, against […]

  • Chile’s Sanfic: 7 Takes on The

    Chile’s Sanfic: 7 Takes on This Year’s Festival

    Geraldine Gonard’s Inside Content has picked up international sales rights to Spaniard Alejo Moreno’s thriller “Diana,” an entry in the First Fiction Films competition at the 42nd Montreal World Film Festival. Written, directed and produced by Moreno, “Diana” is an intimate and minimalist film that combines a extreme love story with a financial fraud, against […]

  • Sanfic 2018: Profiles of 10 Shorts

    Sanfic 2018: 10 Shorts to Watch

    Geraldine Gonard’s Inside Content has picked up international sales rights to Spaniard Alejo Moreno’s thriller “Diana,” an entry in the First Fiction Films competition at the 42nd Montreal World Film Festival. Written, directed and produced by Moreno, “Diana” is an intimate and minimalist film that combines a extreme love story with a financial fraud, against […]

  • Cannes Winner '3 Faces' by Jafar

    Cannes Prizewinner '3 Faces' Bought for U.S. by Kino Lorber (EXCLUSIVE)

    Geraldine Gonard’s Inside Content has picked up international sales rights to Spaniard Alejo Moreno’s thriller “Diana,” an entry in the First Fiction Films competition at the 42nd Montreal World Film Festival. Written, directed and produced by Moreno, “Diana” is an intimate and minimalist film that combines a extreme love story with a financial fraud, against […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad