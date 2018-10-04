You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Capcom Details Upcoming 'Monster Hunter' Movie, Will Include Admiral

CREDIT: Capcom

Capcom Thursday confirmed that Paul W.S. Anderson will be directing a movie adaptation of “Monster Hunter” and released updated details about the film’s plot.

The film tells the story of “two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a shared danger, the powerful, deadly and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land. Along the way, viewers will make new discoveries and encounter familiar faces and beloved characters from the games like the Admiral,” according to Capcom.

“After living and breathing in the universe of Monster Hunter for 14 years we are thrilled with enormous anticipation to see our creations adapted for a theatrical release,” said Monster Hunter Series Producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto “Monster Hunter’s fan base has exploded over the past year with the runaway success of the game ‘Monster Hunter: World.’ It is our hope long-time fans and new alike will join us on this exciting exploration of the Monster Hunter universe.”

Earlier this week, Mexican actor Diego Boneta announced that he is joining Milla Jovovich in the big screen adaptation of the movie.

“Monster Hunter” is set to be produced by Anderson and Jeremy Bolt from Impact Pictures, and by Robert Kulzer and Martin Moszkowicz from Constantin Film. Dennis Berardi, Head of VFX for the film, also acts as producer. The screenplay to “Monster Hunter” was written by Anderson, who also directs the film. Principal photography will start in October, in South Africa and Namibia. Constantin Film will release the movie in German-speaking territories, Tencent Pictures in China and Toho Film in Japan. Sony’s Screen Gems will release the film in the U.S. with the studio’s Sony Pictures Releasing International handling the rest of the world.

The Monster Hunter series is made up of action role-playing games where players work together to take down larger-than-life beasts in a living, breathing ecosystem. Since the first Monster Hunter title made its debut 14 years ago in 2004, the series has attracted a dedicated fan base, and grown into a global mega-hit with “Monster Hunter: World,” the latest title in the series, shipping 10 million units worldwide, with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 49 million units as of Aug. 20.

  • virtual reality

    Facebook’s Oculus Looking to Invest in Location-Based Virtual Reality (EXCLUSIVE)

  Capcom Details Upcoming 'Monster Hunter' Movie, Will Include Admiral

    Capcom Details Upcoming 'Monster Hunter' Movie, Will Include Admiral

  • Ben Daglish Dead

    Renowned '80s Game Composer Ben Daglish Dies at 52

  • 'Mega Man' Being Adapted By Capcom

    Capcom Finalizes Deal to Turn 'Mega Man' Into Live-Action Film

  • We Could Be Getting a New

    A New Nintendo Switch Model Could Be Coming in 2019 (Report)

  Turn-Based Strategy Game 'Civilization VI' Now Available on iPhone

    Turn-Based Strategy Game 'Civilization VI' Now Available on iPhone

  Location-Based VR Startup Nomadic to Open First Location in Florida

    Location-Based VR Startup Nomadic to Open First Location in Florida

