The Monkees’ Psychedelic ‘Head’ Returns to Hollywood for 50th Anniversary Screening

Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz of the Monkees will be on hand for a Q&A session at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 1 when an American Cinematheque screening of the band’s 1968 feature “Head” commemorates the 50th anniversary of the film’s release.

The Pre-Fab Four’s big-screen debut was a self-referential and surrealistic picture starring the band – Nesmith, Dolenz, Peter Tork and the late Davy Jones – and featuring an eclectic cast that included Frank Zappa, Annette Funicello, Victor Mature, pro football linebacker Ray Nitschke, prizefighter Sonny Liston and topless dancer Carol Doda. Co-written by Bob Rafelson (who also co-produced the film with Bert Schneider) and Jack Nicholson, it marked Rafelson’s feature directing debut.

Shot following the cancellation of the Monkees’ popular TV show, the movie, which premiered in New York on Nov. 6, 1968 — and in Hollywood two weeks later — sported a soundtrack that included songs by Harry Nilsson and the cleffing team of Gerry Goffin and Carole King.

CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The psychedelic film’s accompanying album, which lacked the pop hooks of the band’s earlier hits, peaked at No. 45. Though initially a commercial flop, “Head” subsequently won admiration and a cult audience for its experimental style and tongue-in-cheek approach.

Nesmith and Dolenz launched a joint tour earlier this year, but it was cut short by Nesmith’s health concerns. Tork has been reportedly having “health issues” as well, as noted in a recent interview with Dolenz in Rolling Stone.