×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Molly Shannon’s ‘Wild Nights With Emily’ Bought by Greenwich

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: SXSW

In today’s film news roundup, Molly Shannon’s “Wild Nights with Emily” and Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You” get distribution, Robert Patrick is up for a role as an FBI agent and “Nutcracker” writer Ashleigh Powell signs with CAA.

ACQUISITIONS

Greenwich Entertainment has bought “Wild Nights with Emily,’ a dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson starring Molly Shannon.

The film, which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, was written and directed by Madeleine Olnek. Greenwich will release the film theatrically early next year.

Shannon’s role captures the vivacious, irreverent side of the poet that was covered up for years — most notably Emily’s lifelong romantic relationship with another woman, using Dickinson’s own words.

“Madeleine’s witty, madcap yet poignant and absolutely necessary version of Emily’s life is an Emily we’ve never seen before, but one that has been hiding in plain sight all along,” said Ed Arentz from Greenwich Entertainment. “’Wild Nights with Emily’ will delight the poet’s legion of fans, satisfy serious scholars and addresses our particular moment in a very telling way.”

Related

The film co-stars Amy Seimetz, Susan Ziegler and Brett Gelman and was produced by Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron, Anna Margarita Albelo, and Madeleine Olnek. Cinetic Media’s Eric Sloss, on behalf of the filmmaker, negotiated the deal with Greenwich’s Arentz.

****

North of Two has acquired the global distribution rights to Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You,” starring Kristopher Wente, Brittany Belland, Sara Antonio, and WWE Superstar CJ (Lana) Perry, Variety has learned exclusively.

Alan Powell and Eddie George also star in the film produced by Ryan Hartsock, David Perry, and Dapp. “Other Versions of You” was adapted by Dapp, based on his novel of the same name.

The romance is about a man who, after the girl he loves gets married, explores parallel universes to find another version of her who will love him back. “Other Versions of You” will be released theatrically in 2019.

North of Two recently acquired Angela Shelton’s “Heart, Baby” and will release Michael Polish’s “Nona” and Ted Welch’s ”Wild Man.”

CASTING

Robert Patrick is in talks to join Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh in the action thriller “Honest Thief.”

Patrick will be playing an FBI agent alongside Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos. “Honest Thief” has started shooting in Massachusetts and is directed by Mark Williams. Producers are Williams, Myles Nestel, Tai Duncan, and Craig Chapman.

Williams, co-creator of the Netflix series “Ozark,” is directing from a script by Steve Allrich. Neeson will portray a bank robber who tries to turn himself in because he’s falling in love with a woman — played by Walsh — who works at a storage facility where he’s stashed his loot. Complications ensue when his case is turned over to a corrupt FBI agent.

Nestel’s Solution Entertainment Group is fully financing. The news about Patrick was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

CAA SIGNING

CAA has signed screenwriter Ashleigh Powell, who wrote Disney’s “Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

Powell has been announced as one of Variety’s Screenwriters to Watch. She recently adapted “The Hazel Wood” from Melissa Albert’s young-adult fantasy novel for Red Wagon at Columbia Pictures.

Powell continues to be represented by Good Fear and Feig Law.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Film

  • Molly Shannon's 'Wild Nights With Emily'

    Film News Roundup: Molly Shannon's 'Wild Nights With Emily' Bought by Greenwich

    In today’s film news roundup, Molly Shannon’s “Wild Nights with Emily” and Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You” get distribution, Robert Patrick is up for a role as an FBI agent and “Nutcracker” writer Ashleigh Powell signs with CAA. ACQUISITIONS Greenwich Entertainment has bought “Wild Nights with Emily,’ a dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson starring […]

  • CAA to Represent Controversial Chinese Filmmaker

    CAA to Rep Controversial Chinese Filmmaker Wu Hao (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Molly Shannon’s “Wild Nights with Emily” and Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You” get distribution, Robert Patrick is up for a role as an FBI agent and “Nutcracker” writer Ashleigh Powell signs with CAA. ACQUISITIONS Greenwich Entertainment has bought “Wild Nights with Emily,’ a dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson starring […]

  • Glenn Close Gotham Awards

    Paul Schrader Wins Best Screenplay for 'First Reformed' at Gotham Awards (Updating Live)

    In today’s film news roundup, Molly Shannon’s “Wild Nights with Emily” and Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You” get distribution, Robert Patrick is up for a role as an FBI agent and “Nutcracker” writer Ashleigh Powell signs with CAA. ACQUISITIONS Greenwich Entertainment has bought “Wild Nights with Emily,’ a dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson starring […]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Launches Campaign to Pressure Companies on Free Work, Late Pay

    In today’s film news roundup, Molly Shannon’s “Wild Nights with Emily” and Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You” get distribution, Robert Patrick is up for a role as an FBI agent and “Nutcracker” writer Ashleigh Powell signs with CAA. ACQUISITIONS Greenwich Entertainment has bought “Wild Nights with Emily,’ a dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson starring […]

  • The Last Emperor

    From 'Last Tango' to 'Last Emperor,' Bernardo Bertolucci Was the First and Last of His Kind

    In today’s film news roundup, Molly Shannon’s “Wild Nights with Emily” and Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You” get distribution, Robert Patrick is up for a role as an FBI agent and “Nutcracker” writer Ashleigh Powell signs with CAA. ACQUISITIONS Greenwich Entertainment has bought “Wild Nights with Emily,’ a dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson starring […]

  • Alfonso Cuaron Selected for Palm Springs

    Alfonso Cuaron Selected for Palm Springs Film Festival Honor

    In today’s film news roundup, Molly Shannon’s “Wild Nights with Emily” and Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You” get distribution, Robert Patrick is up for a role as an FBI agent and “Nutcracker” writer Ashleigh Powell signs with CAA. ACQUISITIONS Greenwich Entertainment has bought “Wild Nights with Emily,’ a dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson starring […]

  • Indie Queen Jennifer Westfeldt Signs With

    Multi-Hyphenate Jennifer Westfeldt Signs With Verve

    In today’s film news roundup, Molly Shannon’s “Wild Nights with Emily” and Motke Dapp’s “Other Versions of You” get distribution, Robert Patrick is up for a role as an FBI agent and “Nutcracker” writer Ashleigh Powell signs with CAA. ACQUISITIONS Greenwich Entertainment has bought “Wild Nights with Emily,’ a dramatic comedy about Emily Dickinson starring […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad