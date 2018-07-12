‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ First Reactions: ‘God-Level Stuff’

It may be rare for the sixth installment in a decades-old franchise to garner critical traction — but it’s not impossible. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” the latest in the Tom Cruise action saga, had its world premiere on Wednesday night, and early reactions from critics are laudatory, praising director Christopher McQuarrie and Cruise for pulling off what some are calling the franchise’s greatest stunt yet.

Variety senior features writer Andrew Barker tweeted his response to the Cruise caper, admitting, “I had basically zero idea what was supposed to be happening, plot- or character-wise, for the first 2/3 of the new ‘Mission Impossible.’ This did not bother me whatsoever.”

I had basically zero idea what was supposed to be happening, plot- or character-wise, for the first 2/3 of the new Mission Impossible. This did not bother me whatsoever. — Andrew Barker (@barkerrant) July 12, 2018

The movie sees the return of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, as he reunites with his old team and allies as they race to complete one of their most demanding missions yet. Variety.com editor Stuart Oldham took to Twitter to praise the film as well, calling it “phenomenal” and “a blistering caper with echoes of ‘The Dark Knight.'”

"Mission Impossible: Fallout" is phenomenal, a blistering caper w/ echoes of The Dark Knight. Bravo @chrismcquarrie — Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) July 12, 2018

Critics, editors, and writers from several other entertainment publications have also hopped on the “Impossible” train. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote, “‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ is easily the best action movie since ‘Fury Road.’ Just god-level stuff. The highest praise I can give a movie: I’m not even mad it’s making me late to Radiohead.”

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT is easily the best action movie since Fury Road. just god-level stuff. the highest praise I can give a movie: I’m not even mad it’s making me late to Radiohead. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 12, 2018

Many have praised Cruise, in particular, for his performance as an actor and stuntman. The action star has a reputation for performing nearly all of his own stunts. Fox 32’s Jake Hamilton questioned if the movie industry will produce “another star like Tom Cruise in our lifetime,” while Access Hollywood’s Scott Mantz wrote, “Nobody does it better than Tom Cruise!”

HOLY. ****. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT is a freakin’ cinematic shot of adrenaline to the heart. The most complete, balanced and awe-inspiring MISSION. They don’t make movies like this anymore — and I don’t know if we’ll ever see another star like @TomCruise in our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/VtZc5A1TcX — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) July 11, 2018

Nobody does it better than #TomCruise!! #MissionImpossibleFallout is fantastic! Smart, fun, edge-of your-seat thrills, amazing action! The best action movie of the year! As good as Ghost Protocol & Rogue Nation! Accept this mission! @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/VBOccQNNEb — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) July 12, 2018

But not everyone is convinced of “Fallout’s” superiority in the saga. Journalist Valerie Complex also chimed in, writing, “Walked out of ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ thinking: wow, ‘Ghost Protocol’ is still the best in the franchise.”

Walked out of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT thinking: wow, Ghost Protocol is still the best in the franchise. #MissionImpossibleFallout — Valerie Vza Complex (@ValerieComplex) July 12, 2018

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” starring Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Henry Cavill, hits theaters on July 27. See more reactions below.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT. This movie is sex. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 12, 2018

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE FALLOUT at one point caused me to involuntarily make this noise: “AHOOO” — David Sims (@davidlsims) July 12, 2018

Mission Impossible: Fallout is AMAZING. Best movie of the Summer. You must see it on the biggest screen possible. #MissionImpossibleFallOut — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 12, 2018

The acting Rebecca Ferguson can do through a fucking motorcycle helmet is amazing. The CGI justice league mustache was worth it because Cavill’s “Fallout” bathroom fight is legendary. Tom Cruise you’re a psycho, never change. #MissionImpossibleFallout — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) July 12, 2018

Just walked out of #MissionImpossibleFallout, which is absolutely fantastic. This movie entertains you in every which way – incredible action sequences, nail-biting suspense & hands down the series best finale yet. My favorite movie of the summer right there – loved every second pic.twitter.com/hWUnI7P2jQ — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 9, 2018

#MissionImpossibleFallout: There needs to be a new MI movie every summer, because no other blockbuster franchise is, pound for pound, as entertaining and engrossing as this one has become. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) July 12, 2018

#MissionImpossibleFallout is NUTS. Two and a half hours of non-stop insanely well shot, choreographed and performed action sequences. Gimme more, @chrismcquarrie!! — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 12, 2018

Just saw #MissionImpossibleFallout and it’s hands down one of the best action movies in the last 10 years! @TomCruise is one bad ass motherf*cker!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Andrew Freund (@andrewfreund) July 10, 2018

In terms of pacing and scale, #MissionImpossibleFallout earns comparisons to THE DARK KNIGHT and MAD MAX FURY ROAD. Its drama is pretty slight, so as a whole it's solidly in the middle of the M:I pack. Still, it's dynamite IMAX-worthy entertainment. pic.twitter.com/02jlqcmXXu — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) July 12, 2018

Just saw #MissionImpossibleFallout. This franchise defies logic, keeps getting better with every installment. Fallout is arguably one of the most enjoyable and finely crafted of the series. — Alexis Loinaz (@alexisloinaz) July 12, 2018

#MissionImpossibleFallout is so good, I’m going to have problems getting to sleep tonight. The best since the first, and maybe ever? I think that might actually be true? — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 12, 2018

Oh man the action in #MissionImpossibleFallout is unbelievable! 💪 I’m not sure that @TomCruise is human. The amount of stunts he pulls off in this is mind blowing… especially with a broken freaking leg! pic.twitter.com/Fchu5LtfyA — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 10, 2018

Happy to report #MissionImpossibleFallout is a fantastic movie that's absolutely loaded with *insane* action and edge of your seat holy shit moments. Not sure how @TomCruise keeps raising the bar but I'm so happy he does. The bathroom fight scene alone is worth price of admission pic.twitter.com/FPhnz37VCK — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 9, 2018

We saw #MissionImpossibleFallout last night, and holy sh**, @chrismcquarrie has delivered the grittiest and biggest “Mission” yet. And that bathroom fight, tho? *chef’s kiss pic.twitter.com/T9ohiyhewq — moviefone (@moviefone) July 10, 2018

#MissionImpossibleFallout is a complete blast. Easily the best movie of the summer. How does this series keep getting better? pic.twitter.com/TojeuzvOLD — Kyle Anderson (@FunctionalNerd) July 12, 2018

Just saw #MissionImpossibleFallout – it was the very 1st screening of the film with lots of the cast and team in the room. @chrismcquarrie said it was finished 5 days ago. I'm not sure how he keeps upping his game but @TomCruise is fantastic. Stuntman, action hero extraordinaire. — Eve Jackson (@evelinginparis) July 10, 2018