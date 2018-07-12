‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ First Reactions: ‘God-Level Stuff’

It may be rare for the sixth installment in a decades-old franchise to garner critical traction — but it’s not impossible. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” the latest in the Tom Cruise action saga, had its world premiere on Wednesday night, and early reactions from critics are laudatory, praising director Christopher McQuarrie and Cruise for pulling off what some are calling the franchise’s greatest stunt yet.
Variety senior features writer Andrew Barker tweeted his response to the Cruise caper, admitting, “I had basically zero idea what was supposed to be happening, plot- or character-wise, for the first 2/3 of the new ‘Mission Impossible.’ This did not bother me whatsoever.”
The movie sees the return of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, as he reunites with his old team and allies as they race to complete one of their most demanding missions yet. Variety.com editor Stuart Oldham took to Twitter to praise the film as well, calling it “phenomenal” and “a blistering caper with echoes of ‘The Dark Knight.'”
Critics, editors, and writers from several other entertainment publications have also hopped on the “Impossible” train. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote, “‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ is easily the best action movie since ‘Fury Road.’ Just god-level stuff. The highest praise I can give a movie: I’m not even mad it’s making me late to Radiohead.”
Many have praised Cruise, in particular, for his performance as an actor and stuntman. The action star has a reputation for performing nearly all of his own stunts. Fox 32’s Jake Hamilton questioned if the movie industry will produce “another star like Tom Cruise in our lifetime,” while Access Hollywood’s Scott Mantz wrote, “Nobody does it better than Tom Cruise!”
But not everyone is convinced of “Fallout’s” superiority in the saga. Journalist Valerie Complex also chimed in, writing, “Walked out of ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ thinking: wow, ‘Ghost Protocol’ is still the best in the franchise.”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” starring Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Henry Cavill, hits theaters on July 27. See more reactions below.