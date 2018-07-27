‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Gets China Release Date

Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” has been set for an Aug. 31 launch in China.

The film has already opened in 25 international markets with an additional 11 debuting it on Friday — representing 40% of the international marketplace.

Paramount said it was seeing “excellent” opening-day results across all foreign territories, delivering $11.1 million in early box office. That’s 13% ahead of 2015’s “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” and represents the biggest international opening day in the franchise.

“Rogue Nation” was a solid performer in China with $135 million, by far the top international market for the film.

Previews have brought the international total to $15.1 million with strong word of mouth and “significant” 3D business in various markets.

South Korea posted the top numbers with $6.3 million from 1,656 locations, including previews, for a 64% market share. United Arab Emirates saw $950,000 from 53 sites. The total Middle East region grossed $1.9 million. Indonesia has taken in $1.7 million from 303 locations. Russia opened with $906,000 from 1,343 venues and Brazil’s total is $910,000.

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” launched to a record $6 million on Thursday night in North America, where Paramount’s sixth installment of the franchise is expected to dominate the weekend with forecasts ranging from $50 million to $65 million at 4,386 sites.