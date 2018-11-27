×
Miranda Richardson Joins ‘Rams’ Remake With Sam Neill, Michael Caton (EXCLUSIVE)

Miranda Richardson has signed on for the English-language remake of Un Certain Regard winner “Rams.” The British star of stage and screen joins a cast that includes Sam Neill and Michael Caton on the movie, which is currently shooting in western Australia.

Richardson plays Kat, the local veterinarian of a sheep-farming town hit by a rare disease affecting the flocks of estranged brothers Colin and Les, played by Neill and Caton, respectively. The outbreak forces them to work together to save their livelihoods and family legacy. Charlotte Boving played the original character that Richardson has taken on in the re-imagining of Grimur Hakonarson’s well-received picture.

Richardson has a lengthy list of film, TV and stage credits including “Blackadder,” “The Crying Game,” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” Jeremy Sims directs the adaptation of the Icelandic film and said he was thrilled to have Richardson on board.

“I’ve been a fan forever, from Queenie [in ‘Blackadder’] to ‘Stronger,’ and fought hard to bring her out here to play Kat and complement our awesome local cast,” Sims said. “She is a world-class performer whose presence will bring another dimension to our production.”

The film also stars Asher Keddie (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine,”), Wayne Blair (“Mystery Road”), Leon Ford (“The Letdown”), and Travis McMahon (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”), alongside Hayley McElhinney (“The Babadook”) and Kipan Rothbury (“Sacred Heart”). Australian newcomers Asher Yasbincek and Will McNeill also feature.

“Rams” was adapted by Australian screenwriter Jules Duncan and is being produced by Janelle Landers and Aidan O’Bryan of Australia-based WBMC. Screen Australia, Screenwest and the Western Australian Regional Film Fund are supporting the film.

Roadshow Films will distribute in Australia and New Zealand. Worldwide sales are being handled by U.K.-based WestEnd Films.

