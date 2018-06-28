Miramax Global Television and Digital Sales Head Joe Patrick Exits (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe Patrick is exiting Miramax, Variety has learned. The head of global television and digital sales had been at the indie label for eight years. He is pursuing other opportunities.

Bob Osher, Miramax’s chief operating officer and general counsel, will oversee domestic operations while London-based executives Alexandra Aldred and James Durie will continue leading the European distribution team. Bernardo Ribeiro is heading up the Latin America office and Rhonda Elbanna is anchoring the Australian office.

“Joe has been a loyal member of Miramax’s team over the last 8 years and we wish him well in his next venture,” says Miramax CEO, Bill Block.

At Miramax, Patrick was involved in the sales and licensing of the Miramax library. Before joining the studio, Patrick was executive vice president at MGM Worldwide Television Group. He also was vice president at MGM Domestic Television and vice president of MGM Television Europe.

Miramax’s upcoming slate includes the documentary “Whitney,” the Johnny Depp crime thriller “City of Lies,” and the reboot of “Halloween.” Since Block took the reins at the studio in 2017, Miramax has undergone a restructuring and reinvigorated its in-house production ambitions. Last spring, Miramax closed a $300 million revolving credit facility to fund film and TV productions. The loan was led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and MUFG Union Bank and is expected to enable the company to produce as many as six films and three series annually.