Millarworld Film Adaptations in Development at Netflix With Ted Melfo, Neal Moritz

Netflix has set its first slate of films based on the stories of Mark Millar, and enlisted a number of A-list talent to develop the movies along the way.

The first three comics to get the film adaptation treatment are “Empress,” “Huck,” and “Sharkey the Bounty Hunter.”

“Empress” follows Queen Emporia, who is married to the worst dictator in the galaxy, King Morax. After escaping his palace with her children, Emporia and her family must hide from Morax and his army at all costs — even if it takes teleporting from planet to planet to avoid them. “Kingkiller Chronicle” writer Lindsey Beer is adapting the comic book into a feature film, with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum set to produce.

Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing “Huck,” with “Hidden Figures” director Ted Melfi penning the script. The story is set in a quiet seaside town, where the main character uses his special gifts to do a good deed each day. His neighbors return the favors by keeping his abilities a secret. When a newcomer alerts the media, however, a firestorm erupts, sending Huck on an adventure that will change everything.

“Sharkey the Bounty Hunter” follows a blue-collar bounty hunter who tracks criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice cream truck. Aided and abetted by his 10-year-old partner, he’s out for the biggest bounty of his career. “Sharkey the Bounty Hunter” will be adapted and published as a Millarworld-Netflix comic next year. Michael Bacall is writing the screenplay.

Netflix acquired Millar’s company, Millarworld, last year and since then has been developing projects with Mark and Lucy Millar, including “The Magic Order,” which has been published as Netflix’s first comic book and was the best-selling new comic book franchise in nearly 20 years.